'A true legend': Celebrities, fans honor late 'Batman' star Adam West

Adam West, known to most as the original "Batman," has gone home to that great Batcave in the sky. West's family confirmed that West passed away on Friday at 88 after a "short but brave" battle with leukemia.

A statement provided by West's agent read, "Adam West was a true icon in a world with very few left. He is the only Batman to us. He was a class act, a gentleman and he will be missed."

West's agent called him "a true icon in a world with very few left."

Holy Halloween, we'll miss this guy!

West's family tweeted the sad news on Saturday morning, saying, "Our beloved AW passed away last night. He was the greatest. We'll miss him like crazy. We know you'll miss him too."

Our beloved AW passed away last night. He was the greatest. We'll miss him like crazy. We know you'll miss him too - West Family pic.twitter.com/8bkEq1C2ao — Adam West (@therealadamwest) June 10, 2017

And many others chimed in to share their memories of the man they knew off screen.

Ben Affleck pointed to similarities between West and his most famous character, saying that West "exemplified heroism."

Adam West exemplified heroism. Kind, funny and an all around great guy. Thank you for showing us all how it's done. @therealadamwest — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) June 10, 2017

Seth MacFarlane gave us insight to what it was like to call West a co-worker on "Family Guy," where West played a fictional version of himself. "Adam West was a joy to work with, and the kind of guy you always wanted to be around," MacFarlane tweeted. "His positivity, good nature, and sense of fun were undeniable, and it was always a big jolt of the best kind of energy when he walked in to record the show."

MacFarlane added, "He knew comedy, and he knew humanity."

David Goodman, another member of the "Family Guy" family, called West a "great, sweet, nutty guy."

RIP Adam West. Great, sweet, nutty guy. And it's saying something that we look the same age in this photo. pic.twitter.com/9TNNm3cy5c — David Goodman (@DavidAGoodman) June 10, 2017

"Gotham" actor Robin Lord Taylor shared that West was "every bit as gracious and loving in person."

Gotham City has lost a legend. Adam West was every bit as gracious and loving in person as you'd expect. @therealadamwest — Robin Lord Taylor (@robinlordtaylor) June 10, 2017

Neil Gaiman reflected on what West had meant to his childhood.

Rest in Peace Adam West. We met once in 1987 and I was too embarrassed and too foolishly "cool" to tell you what you meant to my childhood. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) June 10, 2017

Jamie Lee Curtis also shared how her childhood admiration had become a real-life relationship.

Holy heartbreak Batman. Adam West was a big part of my childhood. We were acquaintances in my adulthood. A wonderful man who will b missed. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) June 10, 2017

Just about everyone seemed to have a memory of what Batman meant to them.

Farewell Adam West. You were MY Batman. Such a super funny, cool, charismatic actor. Loved the show as a kid, still love the show now. POW! pic.twitter.com/6QAZnOhtMs — edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 10, 2017

RIP Adam West. First person I saw who was funny, badass & cool all at once. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 10, 2017

Will never approach the same excitement for any form of entertainment as I had as a young kid for reruns of Adam West's Batman. Kapow. — Joe Rexrode (@joerexrode) June 10, 2017

West was certainly more than an action figure. The New York Comic Con account got it right when they called him "a true legend."

Devastated to hear the news about Adam West this morning. A true legend. #RIPAdamWest pic.twitter.com/v8NSdM5MgD — New York Comic Con (@NY_Comic_Con) June 10, 2017

Because he's Batman.

Rest in peace, Adam West.