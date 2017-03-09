Casey Anthony speaks out on daughter's death, and whether she'd ever have another child

share tweet pin email

Casey Anthony, the Florida woman acquitted of killing her 2-year-old daughter, maintains her innocence and casts doubt on whether she’d ever have another child in the second part of her interview released by The Associated Press.

Six years after a jury cleared her of murder, Anthony spoke out for the first time in a series of exclusive interviews in which she insisted she doesn’t know what happened to her daughter, Caylee, after the girl's 2008 disappearance. The little girl’s remains were later found in a wooded area near her family’s Orlando home.

“If I am blessed enough to have another child — if I'd be dumb enough to bring another kid into this world knowing that there'd be a potential that some jacka--, their little snot-nose kid would then say something mean to my kid, I don't think I could live with that,” she told the AP.

Joshua Replogle / AP Anthony, once called "the most hated mom in America," insists she still doesn't know what happened to her daughter, Caylee.

Anthony said Caylee continues to be a daily presence for her.

"She is still the central part of my life, the central part of my being, always will be," she said.

But she still has “blanks” when she thinks about what might have happened to her.

"It's not even that it's something that's outside of me that if I knew at this point — if I knew what actually happened, I'd be able to fill in those blanks,” she said.

In the first part of the interview released earlier this year, Anthony said she knows most of the public believes she killed her daughter, but that she doesn’t care.

“I don't give a s--t about what anybody thinks about me, I don't care about that. I never will,” she said. “I'm OK with myself. I sleep pretty good at night."

TODAY The remains of Caylee Anthony, 2, were found in a wooded area near her family's Orlando home in December 2008.

Josh Replogle, the AP reporter who interviewed Anthony five times over a weeklong period, said he asked her several times why she agreed to speak with him.

“She told me she didn't know, but looking at her situation, she is isolated. She craves human contact. She needed someone to listen to her, and I was in the right place at the right time,” he told NBC News.

Replogle also said that Anthony appears to enjoy the attention she still gets.

“She enjoys it. She likes getting recognized. She told me she's proud of her name,” he said.

A then 22-year-old Anthony was arrested in 2008 for her daughter’s murder and later became the focus of a circus-like trial that captivated the nation.

Prosecutors portrayed Anthony as a party girl who was spotted out clubbing in the weeks after her daughter's disappearance. Cable television talk show host Nancy Grace called her "the most hated mom in America."

In 2011, an Orlando jury found Anthony not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter and aggravated child abuse. But she was convicted of lying to police and served three years in prison.

In the newly-released interview, Anthony described how she’s been living her life.

“I've done enough research, I've done enough psychology seminars, I've been tested, I've gone to the psychological evaluations, I've talked about this to the point where I've been in a puddle and not able to talk about it for days afterwards,” she said.

Anthony’s interview has stirred up a strong reaction from many involved in the case, including her father, George. He issued a statement through his attorney saying that his daughter has again suggested him as a suspect, and that “his heart hurts even more now.”