Richard Wesley is lucky to be alive. The Canadian hunter escaped a bear attack with only a bruised elbow.
Wesley was bow hunting recently near Fire River, Ontario, when he spotted a large black bear in the distance. The animal slowly began walking toward him, but only noticed Wesley after he started grunting at it.
Caught on video: Man faces attacking bear armed only with bow and arrowPlay Video - 0:29
A video Wesley took captures the bear charging at him and knocking him to the ground. A few seconds later, Wesley picks up his camera and begins walking away, cursing over the episode.
“Should have shot him a long time ago,” he says.
Wesley later posted the video online, along with an update on his condition.
“No wounds except a bruised elbow and ego where the bear threw me down,” he wrote in the caption. “Genuinely happy that this was a non fatal or tragic outcome. Proving that the black bear is a wild and unpredictable animal. Again so happy with the outcome.”
The entire video, which contains expletives, is now on Youtube:
