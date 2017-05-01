share tweet pin email

When technical difficulties threatened to ruin a performance of two national anthems before an NHL playoff game on Sunday night, a group of Canadian fans showed they know the words to more than just "O Canada."

Canadian country artist Brett Kissel exhorted the crowd when he was forced to improvise due to a microphone malfunction as he prepared to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the Edmonton Oilers' game against the visiting Anaheim Ducks.

An incredible moment

When the mic doesnât work, the crowd takes over & belts out The Star-Spangled Banner...

...In Edmonton

#StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/pWvrlknbV6 — NHL (@NHL) April 30, 2017

The 18,000-plus fans in attendance at Rogers Place, the majority of them Oilers fans, took it from there for a rousing rendition of the national anthem of their North American neighbors.

When the mic malfunctioned, 20,000 fans helped sing the Star-Spangled Banner... In Edmonton. A post shared by NHL on NBC Sports (@nhlonnbcsports) on Apr 30, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

The microphone came back on for actor-singer Robert Clark, who followed Kissel by leading a rendition of the Canadian national anthem, "O Canada."

In the game, the Ducks skated away with a 6-3 win to cut Edmonton's lead in the series to 2-1.

Mic didn't work for the anthems tonight @RogersPlace. But no worries. The best singers & fans are in #OilCountry! @EdmontonOilers! — BRETT KISSEL (@BrettKissel) April 30, 2017

Game Five of the series will be in Anaheim, so it remains to be seen if the American fans will be ready to knock out a rendition of "O Canada" in case of any technical difficulties.

Better have the lyrics ready to throw on the Jumbotron just in case.

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.