Sam Snow is a cab driver in Washington, D.C., and a big football fan. His favorite quarterback of all time? John Elway.

So, how would he feel if Elway was a passenger in his cab? Pretty darn excited, as it turns out!

Elway was in the nation’s capital for the inauguration festivities and was a passenger in Snow’s cab on Friday — only, Snow didn’t realize it at first.

The whole exchange was caught on video. We see Snow chatting about football with the other passengers in the car, naming Elway his all-time favorite QB.

“If you ran into him, would you know who he was?” he was asked.

“Oh, yeah,” he answered.

When Snow was told to turn around, he discovered that Elway was sitting in the back. His reaction was priceless: “Oh, come on, man! Are you serious? Come on, man, John Elway!”

Snow was thrilled to meet the Hall of Famer and repeatedly said he wanted to take a picture with him.

Snow, a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, did have one bone to pick with Elway, though: The Denver Broncos legend beat his favorite team in the playoffs a couple of times during his career.

But the important thing is Snow later got a pic with his favorite quarterback!

