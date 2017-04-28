Rossen Reports: 'Knock knock' robbers dressing up as utility workers

share tweet pin email

"I thought he was honest and I let him in," said a victim who was robbed after admitting a fake utility worker into her Colorado home.

"Who would do this to elderly people?" said the daughter of a family targeted for robbery by a bogus water company employee.

If a person dressed as a utility worker came to your door and said they needed to come in due to an emergency, would you let them? Crooks are banking on it. Wearing a utility worker outfit bought online for under $100, TODAY national investigative correspondent Jeff Rossen went undercover in a suburban neighborhood to see how people would react when he asked to enter their homes. The results were revealing.

