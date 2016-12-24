share tweet pin email

There's some sad news for the British royal family this Christmas Eve.

Zara Tindall, Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, was expecting a second child with her husband, Mike. BBC reports that the Tindalls have lost the baby, who would've been due this spring.

Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images Mike Tindall, Zara Tindell and their daughter Mia pose for a photograph on Aug. 28 in Kingham, Oxfordshire.

Buckingham Palace said it would not comment on the private matter, but a spokesperson confirmed the loss. "At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy," the rep told BBC.

Zara, an Olympic equestrian, and Mike, a former rugby player, have a two-year-old-daughter named Mia. She won hearts worldwide when she took part in a portrait taken with the queen in honor of the monarch's 90th birthday. The toddler is seen in the photo proudly clutching her great grandmother's handbag in both hands.

The Queen surrounded by her two youngest grandchildren and her five great-grandchildren #Queenat90 pic.twitter.com/6iprDy0C3j — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 20, 2016

For those still struggling with the royal family tree: Zara is the daughter of Princess Anne, who also is known as Princess Royal. Mia is a great-grandchild of the 90-year-old Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Phillip; the baby would have been their sixth.

Sending tidings of comfort and peace to the family during this difficult time.