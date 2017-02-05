share tweet pin email

Time and time again, the British royals (Duchess Kate in particular) have proven they can look flawless doing just about anything.

Apparently, jogging in the park is no exception.

WPA Pool / Getty Images The royals were ready to race and promote a worthwhile cause at the same time.

On Sunday, the Kensington Palace crew joined 150 other runners in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park for a London Marathon training day. The event was held to promote Heads Together, the royal family's mental health initiative.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry today took joined a training day with runners taking part in the London Marathon for Heads Together. The training day was held at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and around 150 runners attended, including current marathon world champion Paula Radcliffe and 400 metres sprinter Iwan Thomas. Their Royal Highnesses also took part in the relay at the community track before meeting participants. #HeadsTogether A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Feb 5, 2017 at 11:21am PST

Chris Jackson / Getty Images And they're off!

Thanks to a video posted to the Kensington Palace social media accounts, we can see who scraped out a victory ...

Prince Harry! We have to say, with William's long legs and Kate's natural athleticism, we're a tiny bit surprised. Maybe Prince Harry got some extra practice running from trouble back in the day.

Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images The royals were all smiles while racing.

And let's get a long shot of the Duchess' outfit, shall we?

Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images Way to go, Duchess Kate!

Perfectly put together ... and beaming, as usual. If only we looked so happy dragging ourselves to the gym!

Never change, royals. Never change.