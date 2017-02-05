Time and time again, the British royals (Duchess Kate in particular) have proven they can look flawless doing just about anything.
Apparently, jogging in the park is no exception.
On Sunday, the Kensington Palace crew joined 150 other runners in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park for a London Marathon training day. The event was held to promote Heads Together, the royal family's mental health initiative.
Prince William, Duchess Kate and Prince Harry — along with current marathon world record holder Paula Radcliffe and sprinter Iwan Thomas — also took part in the relay at the community track before meeting event participants.
Thanks to a video posted to the Kensington Palace social media accounts, we can see who scraped out a victory ...
Prince Harry! We have to say, with William's long legs and Kate's natural athleticism, we're a tiny bit surprised. Maybe Prince Harry got some extra practice running from trouble back in the day.
And let's get a long shot of the Duchess' outfit, shall we?
Perfectly put together ... and beaming, as usual. If only we looked so happy dragging ourselves to the gym!
Never change, royals. Never change.