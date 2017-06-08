George H.W. Bush: I'm 'the luckiest guy in the world' on Barbara's 92nd birthday

share tweet pin email

Former first lady Barbara Bush turned 92 today, and her family is letting her know just how much she’s loved.

Her husband, former President George H.W. Bush, shared this sweet message Thursday in celebration of the big day.

Happiest of birthdays to Barbara Pierce of Rye, NY. I'm still the luckiest guy in the world. pic.twitter.com/qsUHtyBIez — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 8, 2017

It was the happiest of wishes in celebration of a very happy couple, who made an appearance at the Super Bowl earlier this year.

TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager offered her own special birthday messages to her grandmother, dropping in affectionate nicknames for the matriarch.

Happiest bday to one awesome lady! Love you and your hilarious, strong way, Ganny. Xx https://t.co/WL88SMB2Sj — Jenna Bush Hager (@JennaBushHager) June 8, 2017

She also posted a nice throwback photo of herself and her twin sister, Barbara, with the former first lady.

Sending love to the ENFORCER on her 92nd! Your humor and strength never cease to amaze. Hope you like this post (or I will hear about it!) ❤️❤️ A post shared by jennabhager (@jennabhager) on Jun 8, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

“Sending love to the ENFORCER on her 92nd! Your humor and strength never cease to amaze. Hope you like this post (or I will hear about it!),” she joked.

When Bush turned 90 in 2015, she expressed to Jenna in an interview for TODAY how much her family means to her.

“I've been the luckiest woman in the world, truthfully. And I know it,” she said at the time.

She certainly knows it today. Happy birthday, Barbara Bush!