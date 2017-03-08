Barbara Bush, Jenna Bush Hager writing memoir on 'wild and wonderful' childhood

Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush will be sharing stories from childhood in a new memoir, the twin sisters announced Wednesday on TODAY.
The book, “Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life,” will provide a unique perspective on growing up as the children and grandchildren of two presidents. The book is scheduled for release on Oct. 24.

“We always daydreamed that we would write a book together because we’ve had so much fun having a partner in everything that we’ve done, since we’re twins,” Barbara said after calling into TODAY during the fourth hour, which Jenna co-hosted.
Barbara said the idea for a book percolated when Jenna was pregnant with her second daughter, Poppy, and they tried to prepare her first child, Mila, for the family’s new arrival.
“We were always telling Mila all these great stories about having a sister because we wanted Mila to love her little sissy as much as we love each other,” she said.
That got the sisters thinking “about all of the fun and interesting and wild stories that we’ve had as partners, both partners running around the world with our parents and our grandparents, and partners in love and in loss and then, unfortunately, partners in crime when we were teenagers,” Barbara said.
That's a reference to the much-reported brushes with the law the sisters experienced during their college years because of underage drinking. But Jenna agreed the bad needed to be shared along with the good.
“We have to talk a little bit about the trouble we got in because, you know, you only live once,” she said.
The two sisters got a glimpse into their ability to work together professionally earlier this year when they penned a heartwarming letter to two other sisters, Malia and Sasha Obama, as they prepared to leave the White House.
The letter marked the first time the 35-year-old twins got to write together.
“It was so fun and moving to get to work together in that way,” Barbara said, describing the experience as “just a little taste of what it’s been like to start working on this book.”

Jenna agreed, adding there have been “no creative differences so far.”
“The writing has been a blast — so far, so good," Barbara added. "We get to re-live all these great moments and laugh at everything that we’ve gone through so it’s actually been really fun.”
Jenna said their book will provide a more intimate look at their family, but warned it won’t be a “typical, political memoir.”
“This is really stories from our life and we hope that it inspires other women to have each other’s backs,” she said.
Jenna said another reason they’ve wanted to write the book is to clear up misconceptions people have about their family. She said she's often approached by strangers who think they’ve got the personalities of her and her sister completely pegged.
"We'll be walking down the street together and people go, 'Oh, there are those Bush twins. Now, you’re the really loud one, right? You're the really loud one and she’s the quiet one, right?’" she recounted.
“People are so much more complicated than we, as the media, or just life puts these sort of caricatures on people."