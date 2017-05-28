Barack Obama catches up with 'friend' Prince Harry at Kensington Palace

share tweet pin email

We were worried that former President Barack Obama would be sad when posse member Justin Trudeau, the Canadian Prime Minister, decided to buddy up to the new French President, Emmanuel Macron.

After all, the two were close, and Trudeau seems to have moved on awfully quickly.

But it turns out Mr. Obama has been keeping plenty busy with his other high-profile friends.

Behold, the adventures of the former president and Prince Harry!

Prince Harry hosted former US President @BarackObama at Kensington Palace today. pic.twitter.com/9SWfSRY4FH — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 27, 2017

The two met up at Kensington Palace to discuss the recent terrorist attack in Manchester, as well as support for veterans, mental health, conservation, empowering young people and the work of their respective foundations.

They discussed support for veterans, mental health, conservation, empowering young people and the work of their respective foundations. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 27, 2017

Good to see my friend Prince Harry in London to discuss the work of our foundations & offer condolences to victims of the Manchester attack. https://t.co/7azv4BV2Nt — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 27, 2017

Even while discussing issues of such gravitas, they kept the vibe casual, with Obama's tweet referring to Harry as a "friend."

Indeed, this isn't the first time we've seen them hang out. You might remember Obama's last visit to Kensington Palace, which featured a scene-stealing Prince George in a very adorable bathrobe.

Prince George meets The President and First Lady of the United States pic.twitter.com/HZxelhSSr4 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 22, 2016

We're not sure if Obama and the littler prince were reunited this time around. But either way, we're sure they had plenty to catch up on.

After all, they have many shared interests: Sports, doing good in the world, significant others whose names start with "M."

What we're trying to say is, we'd 10 out of 10 watch a Barack and Harry reality show. Networks, take note!

RELATED: