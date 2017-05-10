share tweet pin email

Athletes, colleagues and luminaries from across the sports world are offering an outpouring of support to ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman after his wife's tragic death in a car accident.

Katherine Berman, 67, died in a two-car crash in Woodbury, Connecticut, at 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Michael Tran / FilmMagic/Getty Images Chris and Kathy Berman. The couple were married for 33 years with two children, Doug and Meredith.

The other victim was identified as Edward Bertulis, 87, of Waterbury. They were both traveling in the same direction on a two-lane road when Berman's car struck the rear of Bertulis' vehicle, sending them both off the road, according to police.

Berman, who has worked at ESPN since 1979, was at Tuesday's Mets-Giants game at Citi Field in New York when he was notified by police of his wife's death. The couple were married for 33 years with two adult children, Doug and Meredith.

Athletes, pro sports teams, ESPN colleagues and fellow broadcasters expressed their support for Berman on Wednesday, which happened to be his 62nd birthday.

Truly sad to hear Mrs. Kathy Berman is no longer with us. Praying for you Chris as I know you always told me she was your rock. — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) May 10, 2017

The Buffalo Bills are circling the wagons more than ever for Chris Berman and his family today.https://t.co/aa7nkbiVNi pic.twitter.com/jbuzVmwmWd — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) May 10, 2017

Our thoughts are with Chris Berman and his family after the passing of his wife Kathy.



Statement from Coach Harbaugh: pic.twitter.com/UVW0ant1IA — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 10, 2017

There are times when words are obviously insufficient. Thoughts are with Chris Berman and his family today. Unimaginably sad. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) May 10, 2017

Prayers with Chris Berman over the loss of his wife. Unimaginable. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) May 10, 2017

My heart goes out to Chris Berman today after reports of the tragic death of his wife Kathy.She was a devoted Mom & rock in his life. RIP. — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) May 10, 2017

Please pray for Chris Berman and his family. — Marcus Allen (@MarcusAllenHOF) May 10, 2017

Our hearts are heavy at ESPN as we report the tragic news that Kathy Berman, wife of Chris Berman, was killed in... https://t.co/H4umf58LTh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2017

Thoughts and Prayers to Chris Berman and his family during this difficult time. God Bless — Mark Jackson (@MarkJackson13) May 10, 2017

Kathy Berman was a former public school teacher in Waterbury. When she and Berman first met, the young sportscaster pretended he was having car trouble in order to ask her for a date, the Hartford Courant reported.

In January, Berman announced he'd be stepping away from his NFL duties at ESPN, including the anchor spot on "Sunday NFL Countdown," but would remain at the network.

In a statement, ESPN president John Skipper called Kathy Berman's passing "a devastating tragedy and difficult to comprehend."

"Chris is beloved by all his ESPN colleagues and for good reason: He has a huge heart and has given so much to so many over the years," Skipper said. "We know how much his family means to him and all we can do at a moment like this is give him the love and support he will surely need at this hour."

