Ariana Grande 'broken' following Manchester concert attack: 'I don't have words'

share tweet pin email

A devastated Ariana Grande issued a heartbroken response after 22 people were killed in a suicide attack after her concert in Manchester, England, on Monday night.

The 23-year-old pop star wrote a short tweet early Tuesday to her more than 45 million followers in the wake of the attack at Manchester Arena, which also injured at least 59 people, according to officials.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

"broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry,'' she wrote. "i don't have words."

Fans responded with messages of support for the victims and love toward Grande.

Support also poured in from many others in the pop world.

wishing I could give my friend @ArianaGrande a great big hug right now... love love love you .... so sorry you had...https://t.co/GQXc9dmvsE — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) May 23, 2017

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017

Broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world. — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected in Manchester. — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 23, 2017

Children were among those who lost their lives when a lone male suicide bomber detonated a device around 10:33 p.m. local time on Monday near one of the exits to the 21,000-seat venue, according to officials.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Death toll in Manchester bombing climbs to 22, including children Play Video - 3:39 Death toll in Manchester bombing climbs to 22, including children Play Video - 3:39

"So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives, murdered by evil losers," President Trump said during his trip in Israel. "I won't call them monsters because they would like that term, they would think that is a great name."

One mother who attended the concert with her daughter told NBC News that the scene outside the arena was "full of people who were completely traumatized — kids and adults alike all crying, screaming, some still running away ... adults in cars who were due to be picking up kids screaming trying to find them."

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Manchester bombing witness: 'It sounded like a gunshot' Play Video - 3:59 Manchester bombing witness: 'It sounded like a gunshot' Play Video - 3:59

RELATED

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.