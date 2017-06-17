Annual Trooping the Colour parade marked by Queen's solemn reflection

It's usually a weekend of great pageantry, in which all members of the royal family come out, along with much of London, to celebrate the queen's birthday. Queen Elizabeth turned 91 this year, legally on April 21, but the centuries-old British tradition publicly celebrates the birthdays of monarchs in the summer months to ensure good weather.
However this year's was marked with subdued words shared by the queen on Friday night, via the Royal Family Twitter account.
"Today is traditionally a day of celebration. This year, however, it is difficult to escape a very sombre national mood," she wrote.
Noting the country had "witnessed a succession of terrible tragedies," she called for the nation "to reflect and pray for all those who have been directly affected by these events."
This year's Trooping the Colour parade included 1,400 soldiers and 200 horses, who all parade in front of the queen with a royal salute.
Additionally, more than 400 musicians from 10 bands and drum corps all march together and play as one group along the parade route, which extends from Buckingham Palace at the start, to a march down the Mall with the queen riding in a carriage from the palace and waving to the cheers of thousands of bystanders.
It was Prince George's third appearance at the annual Trooping the Colour parade and Princess Charlotte's second, and they appeared with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during the Royal Airforce flyover.
The Royal Airforce flyover marks the largest public event of the queen's birthday weekend.
Despite all the festivities, more grim activity marked Saturday's event, as five guards collapsed in the summer heat, according the local reports.
Last year a well-circulated image showed one guardsman in full regalia lying face-down on the pavement while other guards lined up on either side, keeping perfect formation at the event. This year, photos from the event showed several guards, their bearskin helmets removed, being carted off by emergency workers, as the Queen looked on. According to reports, police quickly rushed to help them.