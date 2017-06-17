Annual Trooping the Colour parade marked by Queen's solemn reflection

share tweet email

It's usually a weekend of great pageantry, in which all members of the royal family come out, along with much of London, to celebrate the queen's birthday. Queen Elizabeth turned 91 this year, legally on April 21, but the centuries-old British tradition publicly celebrates the birthdays of monarchs in the summer months to ensure good weather.

Getty Images Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Beatrice of York, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Harry, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge look out from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 17, 2017 in London, England.

However this year's was marked with subdued words shared by the queen on Friday night, via the Royal Family Twitter account.

"Today is traditionally a day of celebration. This year, however, it is difficult to escape a very sombre national mood," she wrote.

A message from The Queen on Her Majesty's Official Birthday. https://t.co/vaKt5qj7IZ pic.twitter.com/Tv7t9aB3PV — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 17, 2017

Noting the country had "witnessed a succession of terrible tragedies," she called for the nation "to reflect and pray for all those who have been directly affected by these events."

This year's Trooping the Colour parade included 1,400 soldiers and 200 horses, who all parade in front of the queen with a royal salute.

Additionally, more than 400 musicians from 10 bands and drum corps all march together and play as one group along the parade route, which extends from Buckingham Palace at the start, to a march down the Mall with the queen riding in a carriage from the palace and waving to the cheers of thousands of bystanders.

CHRIS J RATCLIFFE / AFP - Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip travel in a horse-drawn carriage past Buckingham Palace on their way to Horse Guards Parade for the Trooping the Colour parade.

It was Prince George's third appearance at the annual Trooping the Colour parade and Princess Charlotte's second, and they appeared with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during the Royal Airforce flyover.

Getty Images Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge look out from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 17, 2017 in London, England.

The Royal Airforce flyover marks the largest public event of the queen's birthday weekend.

The @RoyalAirForce Red Arrows perform their display above the crowds gathered on The Mall and outside Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/V0j4Qj9MNn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 17, 2017

Despite all the festivities, more grim activity marked Saturday's event, as five guards collapsed in the summer heat, according the local reports.

Getty Images A Guardsman is carried off on a stretcher after fainting during the annual Trooping The Colour parade in Horse Guards Parade on June 17, 2017 in London, England. The annual ceremony is Queen Elizabeth II's birthday parade, traditionally held in the warmer months for better weather.

Last year a well-circulated image showed one guardsman in full regalia lying face-down on the pavement while other guards lined up on either side, keeping perfect formation at the event. This year, photos from the event showed several guards, their bearskin helmets removed, being carted off by emergency workers, as the Queen looked on. According to reports, police quickly rushed to help them.