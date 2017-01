share tweet pin email

Experts call it “the most toxic place in America” and “an underground Chernobyl waiting to happen”: the Hanford nuclear site in Washington state, which produced plutonium for America’s nuclear arsenal 70 years ago. Today the federal government spends about $2 billion taxpayer dollars a year to contain deadly waste there. NBC investigative correspondent Ronan Farrow takes a closer look as part of TODAY’s Undercovered series.