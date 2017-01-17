All the times President Obama and Michelle Obama's love made us swoon over past 8 years

share tweet pin email

While some may have challenged his political agenda, or the legacy he leaves behind, very few have questioned President Obama’s commitment to his, and the nation’s, first lady.

Theirs is a love story that even the president’s staunchest opponents wouldn't dare dispute.

Barack and Michelle. #ThrowbackThursday #TBT #NoFilter A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Jul 11, 2013 at 12:45pm PDT

They tied the knot on October 3, 1992. Years later, Michelle took on a role she didn’t ask for, according to her husband, but embraced it anyway “with grace and with grit and with style and good humor.”

The first lady has demonstrated that wit in ways that make us smile — and swoon.

AP Then Sen. Barack Obama gives his wife a kiss after giving his acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention in Denver on Aug. 28, 2008.

“Roses are red, violets are blue. You are the president and I am your boo,” she told him last year in a videotaped message during President Obama’s visit to the Ellen Degeneres Show on Valentine’s Day.

But most of the time, their love for each other is shown in more subtle, yet very sweet and always sincere, ways.

To the girl from the South Side who took on a role she didn't ask for and made it her own: Happy Birthday, Michelle. I love you. pic.twitter.com/lvjfx418hn — President Obama (@POTUS) January 17, 2017

In celebration of the first lady's 53rd birthday Tuesday, and her husband's sweet tweet to her, we offer a look back at some of our favorite moments between POTUS and FLOTUS through their White House years.

Inaugural Ball

Pete Souza / The White House

Jan. 20, 2009: Hours after being sworn in, President and Michelle Obama made appearances at numerous Inaugural Balls. On their way to one of them, inside a chilly freight elevator, the president removed his tuxedo jacket and placed it over his wife's shoulders — and the now-legendary gown by Jason Wu.

"Then they had a semi-private moment as staff members and Secret Service agents tried not to look," White House photographer Pete Souza recalled.

Romance in the Red Room

Pete Souza / The White House

March 20, 2009: President Obama hugged the first lady in the White House Red Room while a smiling senior advisor Valerie Jarrett looked on at the couple. The moment was captured prior to the National Newspaper Publishers Association reception.

Fireworks

Pete Souza / The White House

July 4, 2010: The president and first lady watched the fireworks show over the National Mall from the roof of the White House.

Behind the podium

The Washington Post via Getty Im With the First Lady Michelle Obama at his side, President Barack Obama speaks during a rally at Alliant Energy Amphitheater in Dubuque, Iowa, on Wednesday, August 15, 2012.

Aug. 15, 2012: The first lady delivered remarks during a campaign rally in Dubuque, Iowa, while casually holding hands with her husband.

Another photo from that same day would go viral a few months later after President Obama easily won reelection to a second term.

The post quickly grew to become one of the most popular tweets of all time.

Caught on Kiss Cam!

Pete Souza / The White House When President Obama and Mrs. Obama appeared on the "Kiss Cam" at a basketball game in Washington, D.C. in 2012, the President leaned over to kiss the First Lady amongst audience cheers as Malia and the Vice President watched overhead on the jumbotron.

July 16, 2012: The president planted one on his wife after spotting themselves on the "Kiss Cam" jumbotron while attending an exhibition game by the U.S. men's Olympic basketball team in Washington, D.C.

Inaugural Ball, part II

Charles Dharapak / AP President Obama gives a humble bow to his wife at an Inaugural Ball in 2012.

Jan. 21, 2013: President Obama bowed to the first lady before the couple danced to Jennifer Hudson singing Al Green's "Let's Stay Together" at an Inaugural Ball following his second inauguration.

Reflection in Selma

Pete Souza / The White House The Obamas attend the 50th anniversary of the civil rights march in Selma, Alabama.

March 7, 2015: The Obamas held hands as they listened to the remarks of Rep. John Lewis during a commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the "Bloody Sunday" civil rights march in Selma, Alabama.

Some assistance, please

AP First lady Michelle Obama, left, adjusts the tie of President Barack Obama as they await the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife for a State Dinner at the White House in 2015.

Sept. 25, 2015: Even the most powerful man in the nation needs help occasionally. First lady Michelle Obama straightened out her husband's tie as they awaited the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife for a state dinner at the White House.

Roaring and gnashing

Getty Images President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama imitate monsters as they read "Where the Wild Things Are" during the White House Easter Egg Roll on March 28, 2016 in Washington, DC.

March 28, 2016: Two annual traditions at the White House involving young children have provided ample opportunities for the Obamas to show their sweet and silly sides. Every spring, the first couple read stories to a rapt audience of kids (and their parents) at the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn. Then, in the fall....

Halloween fun

Pete Souza / The White House The president and first lady react to a child in a pope costume and mini popemobile as they welcomed children during a Halloween event on the South Lawn of the White House on Oct. 30, 2015.

...the president and Michelle Obama get to react to the clever costumes parents come up with for their children as they hand out Halloween candy, also on the White House South Lawn.

Oct. 30, 2015: A mini-pope in a personalized popemobile provided the first couple with a hearty laugh.

Sweet snuggle

Amanda Lucidon / The White House First Lady Michelle Obama snuggles against President Barack Obama before a videotaping for the 2015 World Expo, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, March 27, 2015.

March 27, 2015: The first lady snuggled against her husband inside the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, just before a videotaping for the 2015 World Expo.

Approved!

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP President Barack Obama flashes a thumbs up after gesturing toward first lady Michelle Obama, as they wait for Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife on the North Portico for a State Dinner at the White House in Washington, Aug. 2, 2016.

Aug. 2, 2016: President Obama gave a thumbs up to the first lady as the couple waited on the North Portico for Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Ho Ching to arrive for a state dinner.