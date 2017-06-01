This town is so beautiful, it's against the law to take pictures

share tweet pin email

If you're looking for a picture-perfect vacation spot, you'd be hard-pressed to find anything lovelier than the mountainous Bergün/Bravuogn municipality in the Swiss canton of Graubünden.

But be warned: You can't actually take any pictures once you're there.

Bergün right now! The weather couldn't be any better! ☀️🌼🐝 #bergün #filisur A post shared by Bergün - Filisur (@berguen.filisur) on May 22, 2017 at 4:53am PDT

See that breathtaking beauty? Well, lawmakers don't want it to actually take anyone's breath away as they gaze at envy-inducing photos.

And they're serious.

Sort of.

In a notice posted to the municipality's website and social media accounts, lawmakers warn that photography is now strictly verboten.

Is this landscape too beautiful for social media?

"Photographs of our picturesque landscape, shared on social media, can make others unhappy because they themselves cannot be here," the message reads. A press release adds that "it is scientifically proven."

Once upon a time.... What a wonderful shot by @yingxingdelia #filisur #bergün A post shared by Bergün - Filisur (@berguen.filisur) on May 25, 2017 at 6:56am PDT

The law was passed on Tuesday after 46 members of the assembly voted to officially declare the area just too beautiful for pics. Only two members dissented.

Beautiful capture of Piz digl Barba Peider, the little Matterhorn of Bergün. Photo by @doeeme - #bergün #filisur A post shared by Bergün - Filisur (@berguen.filisur) on Feb 9, 2017 at 5:47am PST

If the new ban — and all of these photos taken by now-outlaws — leaves your inner rebel ready to grab a camera and head over to this quaint Alpine area, keep in mind that's likely what the lawmakers had in mind all along.

What a great capture from our beautiful Lai da Palpuogna in its stunning autumn colours. Photo by @omdphoto A post shared by Bergün - Filisur (@berguen.filisur) on Dec 8, 2016 at 8:08am PST

In fact, the stiff penalty you'd pay for such a transgression is about $5, and all fines go toward protecting the gorgeous region.

