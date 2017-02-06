See the top Super Bowl 2017 commercials (and vote for your favorite)

Whether or not you were rooting for a team in Sunday night's Super Bowl, there's one thing we're definitely all on the same page about: The commercials were big time. (Well, and food, of course.)
Lucky for you, we've rounded up the most talked-about ads (sorry, we'd send wings and cheesy nachos, but this was the best we could do) for your viewing pleasure.
So, we want to hear from you: Which is your favorite? Let us know by voting in our poll below!
Tide — "Bradshaw Stain"
Kia — "Hero's Journey"
Honda — "Yearbooks"
Budweiser — "Born the Hard Way"
Mr. Clean — "Cleaner of Your Dreams"
Audi — "Daughter"
Buick — "Pee Wee"
Ford — "Go Further"
NFL — "Inside These Lines"
Turbo Tax — "Humpty Hospital"
Bai — "Bai Bai Bai"