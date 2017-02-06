See the top Super Bowl 2017 commercials (and vote for your favorite)

share tweet pin email

Whether or not you were rooting for a team in Sunday night's Super Bowl, there's one thing we're definitely all on the same page about: The commercials were big time. (Well, and food, of course.)

Lucky for you, we've rounded up the most talked-about ads (sorry, we'd send wings and cheesy nachos, but this was the best we could do) for your viewing pleasure.

RELATED: Lady Gaga soars at Super Bowl 51 halftime show

So, we want to hear from you: Which is your favorite? Let us know by voting in our poll below!

Tide — "Bradshaw Stain"

Kia — "Hero's Journey"

Honda — "Yearbooks"

Budweiser — "Born the Hard Way"

Mr. Clean — "Cleaner of Your Dreams"

Audi — "Daughter"

Buick — "Pee Wee"

Ford — "Go Further"

NFL — "Inside These Lines"

Turbo Tax — "Humpty Hospital"

Bai — "Bai Bai Bai"