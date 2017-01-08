share tweet pin email

We know, we know: You love taking pictures of your dog. But for anyone who wants to up their Insta-game in the new year, USA Today recently released a list of the most Instagrammed places in every state — and while they probably won't surprise you, they can definitely help you plan your bucket list.

The list, which is based on data from Instagram's 500 million active users, shows the top five most popular location tags for every state in the U.S. Some, like the Grand Canyon and Disney World, are obvious (and out of the way for most of us) — but since every state is represented, you'll almost certainly find one within driving distance.

Truth be told, there aren't a whole lot of wild cards. There's plenty of wild-erness, though! National parks, mountains and beaches consistently rank in the top five, proving that nature evokes in all of us ... a need to immediately touch something man-made. (Or, you know, to capture the memory.)

Concerts and sports games provide ample photo ops, so it's no surprise that stadiums are some of the most photographed locations. Ditto with airports — who hasn't snapped the wing of a plane as a casual travel brag?

And since Instagram's demographic skews young, universities also dominate the list, especially in more rural states.

If you live in New York, you're especially lucky. Two of the most Instagrammed places in the entire world are in the Big Apple: Central Park and Times Square.

Enjoy perusing the list — maybe you'll find a few ideas for your feed! But no worries if you can't get out of town. We're sure your dog is really cute.