Money

Mom on flight with 'screaming' baby says she was asked to leave first class

TODAY

Parents already have their hands full raising children, but when it comes to crying babies on a plane, many must steel themselves against death stares and audible sighs.

For one mother, it went beyond silent protest when she says she was asked to move out of her first-class seat because her baby was disturbing passengers.

On our way to LA a few days ago it was my first time flying with Ruby, I had a screaming crying sleepy baby who was so overwhelmed that she couldn't fall asleep. My husband and I paid for first class so that we'd have the extra space and could lay down with her - once we were boarded I was getting tons of eye rolls and head shakes from fellow passengers on @delta because my baby was crying (as if I could just look at Ruby and say okay now it's time to stop 😂). I tried to ignore the people until 10 minutes passed and a flight attendant came over to me and asked me and my baby to move to the back of the plane (as if the people in the back didn't matter). Give up our seats that we paid for and move. Apparently I was upsetting and getting a lot of complaints from the first class passengers. I started crying because I was so stressed and anxious and instead of the stewardess being helpful and compassionate she instead made the situation worse. I don't know what's right and wrong when it comes to flying with a baby but after telling a few people the story they were in shock. Thoughts? We're headed back to NYC today and we're hoping for a much better experience. ✈️

A photo posted by Arielle Noa Charnas (@somethingnavy) on

Arielle Noa Charnas took to Instagram to explain what happened on Dec. 29, when she boarded a Delta Air Lines flight from New York City to Los Angeles with her husband and 9-month old baby. “On our way to LA a few days ago it was my first time flying with Ruby, I had a screaming crying sleepy baby who was so overwhelmed that she couldn't fall asleep,” wrote the Something Navy fashion blogger. “My husband and I paid for first class so that we'd have the extra space and could lay down with her — once we were boarded I was getting tons of eye rolls and head shakes from fellow passengers on @delta because my baby was crying.”

More Travel videos

RELATED: Why you shouldn't give out goody bags while flying with a baby

She added, “I tried to ignore the people until 10 minutes passed and a flight attendant came over to me and asked me and my baby to move to the back of the plane (as if the people in the back didn't matter). Give up our seats that we paid for and move. Apparently I was upsetting and getting a lot of complaints from the first class passengers.”

The new mom said she started to cry because she was so stressed and anxious and thought the flight attendant would help her rather than ask her to move. Charnas refused to switch seats, according to comments she gave to US Weekly, and baby Ruby fell fast asleep right at takeoff. She later asked her followers if this was normal behavior on the part of the airline and received nearly 2,000 comments arguing for both sides and over 22,000 likes.

Being able to spend this time with my family has been amazing but it's not always as easy and happy as it seems through Instagram pictures and Snapchat. Our baby is just like any other baby, she screams, she cries, we struggle with making first time parental decisions AND agreeing on them, like do we stay on a New York schedule or put her on a LA vacation schedule, do we push ourselves to go for dinner at night even though we've been waking up every morning with her at 330 am and so on. It's an exhausting roller coaster but we are learning so much and nothing is better than this feeling, a feeling that you can't really describe for a human being that you and your husband created together. The love is something no one can really ever understand unless you have a child and it's the whole reason for living, just knowing her. Our relationship has changed but change isn't a bad thing - it's only made us as a family and a couple better + stronger. I appreciate my parents and my in laws SO much more now that I'm a parent. It's made me realize how important it is to stop for a minute and appreciate every single person you love and enjoy the ride. Sorry to be so cheesy but I'm having a moment 🙈🙄

A photo posted by Arielle Noa Charnas (@somethingnavy) on

Delta caught wind of the story as well and offered the family refunded tickets and $300 each. The airline also released a statement saying, “Delta flight attendants are trained to provide safe transport and excellent customers service. We fully support all passengers traveling in the class of service for which they’ve paid.”

RELATED: Plus-size passengers reveal anguish of 'flying while fat'

Crying babies on planes has been a hot topic lately. In May, JetBlue launched a “FlyBabies” flight, wherein passengers would receive 25 percent off their next ticket every time a baby cried. And Indian budget carrier IndiGo announced in October that it will offer "Quiet Zones" on its planes where children under the age of 12 are forbidden.

Most airlines don't have specific rules about infants flying in first class, but in 2011, Malaysian Airlines banned babies in their most premium seats. Richard Branson has also discussed creating a kid's cabin with nannies to look after them.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Top vacation destinations for 2017: Nashville, Honolulu, Bermuda, more

Play Video - 4:39

Top vacation destinations for 2017: Nashville, Honolulu, Bermuda, more

Play Video - 4:39

More: Money Travel Trending

0:00
 
0:00
Your video begins in
0:00
TOP