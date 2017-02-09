Laptop explosions caught on video spur new concerns about batteries

share tweet pin email

Dramatic video shows a laptop exploding and catching fire four times. The suspected cause is the computer’s lithium-ion battery.

With rare access to Underwriters Laboratories in Chicago, TODAY national investigative correspondent Jeff Rossen shares an up-close look at what happens when these batteries explode.

UPDATE: Since this report aired, Dell issued this updated statement to NBC News:

"We have concluded our full investigation. The battery involved was not manufactured by Dell and was not an authentic Dell battery. Dell batteries contain Dell intellectual property that helps ensure safety. Remember, it is important to follow the manufacturer’s safety instructions for all electronic devices. Incompatible, counterfeit or third-party batteries may increase the risk of a safety related incident.

For additional information, please see the updated Direct2Dell blog."