State trooper teaches us the importance of the turn signal in hilarious PSA

You’re familiar with the turn signal in your car. You know how to use it. But do you use it? Like, all the time? If the answer is no, Sgt. John Perrine has a message for you.
Perrine, a public information officer for Indiana State Police, filmed this PSA that will teach you, in a very tongue-in-cheek way, the basics of that “incredible” stick next to your steering wheel.
“What if I told you there’s a feature on every car that’s standard that not only will help prevent crashes, but also help prevent road rage a little bit?” he asks at the start of the video.
Perrine, 35, then demonstrates what happens when you push the turn signal up or down. Spoiler alert: Lights on the front and the back of your car will flash.
The video has certainly made an impact: It's received nearly 13 million views and more than 262,000 shares since it was posted last Friday.
Perrine told TODAY he made the video because he too often sees drivers not use their signal, whether it’s because of lack of courtesy or just plain laziness. It’s a problem that he describes as “just something that’s a pet peeve of a lot of people.”
He said he never expected the PSA to receive this much attention. But now that it’s gone viral, will there be a sequel? Perrine said there’s been some discussion, but “it’s going to be hard.”
“This was something that was just on a whim. It wasn’t planned, it wasn’t scripted. I just got my selfie stick out ... and talked from the heart,” he said.
You can be sure Perrine will continue to offer safety tips, with or without his selfie stick. He posted his latest lesson on Twitter this morning.
