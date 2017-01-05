share tweet pin email

Call it a delayed case of buyer’s remorse.

A customer who purchased a button-down shirt and vest from the Gap more than a decade ago managed to get a refund for the items recently, according to a Reddit user who posted a note about the transaction from the unhappy store manager.

“Who on Earth accepted this as a return?!?!?! This item is from the summer of 2000! That was almost 17 years ago!'” according to the note posted by thevintagekid. “Our return policy is 45 days! If you’re not sure, ASK! -Management”

The Reddit post, titled "I love retail," features a photo of the red shirt and green-and-plaid vest combo in question, both of which rest on a hanger hung up on a wall with a push pin.

According to the price tag seen in the picture, the shirt cost $24.50 at the time of purchase and appears to be a size 2XL intended for children around 2 years old or about "33-36 inches" long.

The post has generated thousands of comments since it went up Wednesday. Many of the discussions revolve around the varying return policies of retail stores and which ones have the most lenient rules. (Among those mentioned: Kohl's and Nordstrom.)

According to Gap's website, consumers have up to 45 days to return items purchased by mail or in a store, just as the viral photo claims. But some Reddit users noted that wasn't always the case.

One former GAP employee said the clothing retailer had a far more forgiving return policy.

“There was no time limit on returns back in 2001. On the back of the receipt it actually said that they return it any time, as long as it was unwashed/unworn,” wrote tomkel5.

“Yes, they've changed the policy, but that wasn't part of the agreement when it was purchased. I can totally hear the '...but the receipt says!' at the cash register."

TODAY reached out to Gap seeking comment but hasn't yet heard back.