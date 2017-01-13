share tweet pin email

Some people won't cross paths with a black cat. Others panic when they break a mirror.

And then there are the death-defying passengers who boarded Finnair Flight 666 on Friday the 13th and flew it straight to HEL.

Bloomberg via Getty Images Would you fly to HEL aboard Flight 666 on Friday the 13th?

The Nordic airline's notorious Flight 666 took off from Copenhagen, Denmark (CPH), and flew directly to Helsinki, Finland (HEL), today, and we're guessing each and every soul aboard had a devil-may-care attitude about superstitions.

And likely none suffered from triskaidekaphobia, or fear of the number 13.

The 90-minute Flight 666 — which landed safely, by the way — regularly flies to Helsinki, but takes on a much spookier vibe when the trip happens on Friday the 13th, as it has done once or twice a year since the flight began in 2002.

Believe it or not, the creepy details of Friday's flight don't stop there.

ï¸ï¸ Finnair flight 666, at 13 o'clock on Friday the 13th with a 13 year old aircraft, has landed safely in HELhttps://t.co/0kWfkcARmO pic.twitter.com/OPvpyyq4F4 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 13, 2017

According to the folks at @Flightradar24, a Swedish Twitter account that monitors air traffic, the flight took off at 13:00 local time. And the aircraft? It's 13 years old.

Folks on Twitter had some fun wondering just how sinister Flight 666 could get.

'Flight 666 flies to HEL on 13th of January'.

All you need now is some Death Metal music for the passengers on board. #HighwayToHell — Tanay Sharma (@TheTweetofTanay) January 13, 2017

@flightradar24 With black cats and broken mirrors in the cargo hold? :-) — Caitlin Kelly (@CaitlinKellyNYC) January 13, 2017

Sadly, if you want to experience the thrill of flying Flight 666 to HEL on Friday the 13th yourself, time may be running out.

The next Friday the 13th flight opportunity on AY666 is 13OCT17, could be the last ever AY666 to HEL with European flight number changes https://t.co/elkPtoQ89B — airlineroute (@Airlineroute) January 13, 2017

The famed flight has just one more Friday the 13th journey planned, for October this year.

After that, according to Airlineroute, its flight numbers will be replaced with new digits.