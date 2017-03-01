Just in time for Valentine's Day, TODAY national investigative reporter Jeff Rossen reveals a new way to save big money on jewelry: a gemstone called moissanite.
It costs a small fraction of what a diamond does, yet in side-by-side comparisons, most people failed to tell which was which. Watch what happens when Rossen puts Matt Lauer and Sheinelle Jones to the test using gems lent to TODAY by Bianca Jewelers in New York City.
Can you tell which is a real diamond and which is a cheaper gemstone?Play Video - 5:13
Can you tell which is a real diamond and which is a cheaper gemstone?Play Video - 5:13
More video
Rossen Reports update: Is the government fixing the tens of thousands of crumbling bridges?
Candy companies are under-filling their boxes, class-action lawsuits allege
Rossen Reports Update: What to do if you see an avalanche heading your way
Smoke alarm alert: 3 vital tips that could save your life
To suggest a topic for an upcoming investigation, visit the Rossen Reports Facebook page.