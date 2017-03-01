Money

Can you tell which is a real diamond and which is a cheaper gemstone?

Just in time for Valentine's Day, TODAY national investigative reporter Jeff Rossen reveals a new way to save big money on jewelry: a gemstone called moissanite.

It costs a small fraction of what a diamond does, yet in side-by-side comparisons, most people failed to tell which was which. Watch what happens when Rossen puts Matt Lauer and Sheinelle Jones to the test using gems lent to TODAY by Bianca Jewelers in New York City.

To suggest a topic for an upcoming investigation, visit the Rossen Reports Facebook page.

