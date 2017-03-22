Can you pronounce these tricky town names? Our TODAY staffers tried and failed

share tweet pin email

If you go on a cross-country road trip, you're almost guaranteed to come across some exit signs with names of towns you can't pronounce.

But in each of those towns there will be plenty of locals ready to correct you with a friendly "It's 'Woo-ster'" or "It's pronounced 'Pew-al-up.'"

We decided to put our TODAY staff to the test to see who has a natural knack for pronouncing tough town names. It turned out there weren't many of us!

From the hilarious mispronunciation of Van Nuys to the absolute butchering of Schuylkill, it was an entertaining challenge. TODAY editor Brittany Loggins said it best: "This is what it must be like to learn to read."

How confident are you that you can pronounce these doozies correctly?

Worcester, MA

Kissimmee, FL

La Jolla, CA

Aquebogue, NY

Puyallup, WA

Skaneateles, NY

Van Nuys, CA

Schenectady, NY

Schuylkill River, PA

Caloosahatchee River, FL

To make things even more interesting (and hilarious), we decided to throw in a Welsh town renowned for having the longest town name in all of Europe.

Just try your hand at saying "Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch." We dare you.