Tom Hanks surprises fan with amazing Polaroid selfie, typewritten note

share tweet pin email

Tom Hanks is known for being one of the nicest stars in Hollywood— whether he's posing with newlyweds he's just met, or inviting New York cabdrivers to his Broadway plays.

Now the Oscar winner has taken that niceness up another notch.

According to a Reddit thread, when a fan recently sent Hanks a letter raving about his 1996 musical film, "That Thing You Do!," and asked for a headshot, the 60-year-old actor quickly sent her a letter back — and included a custom-made Polaroid selfiejust for the occasion.

A friend of the fan — named Zena according to the photos — shared both the "Sully" star's note and his Polaroid — which finds him sweetly holding a photo of Zena next to him — on Imgur.

"Does this count as a head shot? Sorry for the beard," Hanks begins the letter, "but I have some shooting coming up and I must have whiskers."

RELATED: Tom Hanks hilariously re-creates viral photo of Bill Murray

The 60-year-old actor also praises Toronto, presumably where Zena is from. "Damn fine town," reads the letter. "Growing fast, all those condo towers down on the lake."

"Christmas just days away. Are you ready?" he asks, and reveals that he, too, still finds himself humming some of the catchy tunes from "That Thing You Do!"

RELATED: Tom Hanks happens upon newlyweds' photo shoot, poses for delightful pics

"This Polaroid has been developing as I have been typing," the actor concludes, joking, "The thing is scary."

The first clue the items are really from Hanks?

What's London without a cup of Rosie and a smith-corona Sterling? Hanx A photo posted by Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) on Nov 17, 2016 at 7:41am PST

The actor's fans know he's a typewriter aficionado, often sharing typewriter-related tidbits and photos, like this vintage shot of pop music icon — and Nobel Prize in Literature winner — Bob Dylan hammering away on the keys.

RELATED: Rita Wilson shares sweet vacation pic with Tom Hanks

Cool people use typewriters. Hanx A photo posted by Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) on Mar 2, 2016 at 10:23am PST

"Cool people use typewriters," Hanks captioned the pic of Dylan, signing it with his signature "Hanx."

Ah! There's the second clue! Check out the actor's letterhead on his note to Zena. Yep — Hanx, the same name the actor uses to sign his social media posts.

Nicest guy in Hollywood? We believe it.

Thanx, Hanx.