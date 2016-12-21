share tweet pin email

This might be the best thing you'll ever see in a public restroom.

A mom who once found herself in a difficult situation — with a messy baby and no clean diapers — wanted to give back to other moms who might be in those same shoes. She left a stack of diapers and baby wipes in a HomeGoods bathroom, along with a note.

I don't know you Sarah, but you're a gem! #gooddeeds #upworthy #HomeGoods #mademyday A photo posted by ✌️😆🐞 (@xtina_cauz) on Dec 12, 2016 at 6:54pm PST

"I once found myself in this exact spot with a newborn with a crazy blowout and no diapers or wipes," the woman, who identified herself as Sarah, wrote. "An unmitigated disaster, that was! Just in case you have found yourself in the same sort of pickle, I brought in some wipes and diapers to save the day. Good luck out there! Happy holidays!"

RELATED: School bus driver draws praise after buying hat, gloves for kids who don't have them

Her good deed went viral after someone spotted the diapers and posted a photo on Instagram, along with the caption, "I don't know you Sarah, but you're a gem!"

Christina Causland told Upworthy she found the surprise in a HomeGoods bathroom in Solana Beach, Calif. While she's not a mother, she said she was touched by the kind act and wanted to share the story.

RELATED: Say this to a friend or stranger and you'll both feel better instantly

"I can definitely relate to being in a pinch and not having what I needed," Causland told the website in an email. "I mostly just wanted to highlight her good deed and pass it along in hopes that it would inspire others to do so."

We like your style, Christina!