You did it! How your 'little acts of kindness' added up to a million

When it comes to kindness, it's not just the grand gestures that make a big difference. It's the everyday things you do, too.

And thanks to you, the #ShareKindness campaign surpassed its goal of one million acts of kindness, inspiring 1,114,622 acts of kindness in the month of December.

From TODAY's partner LEGO — who donated $1 million worth of toys to Toys for Tots — to the 500 fans on the TODAY plaza who made signs celebrating kindness, the good deeds flew fast and furious.

"If you practice little acts of kindness, they build together to make something really awesome," said LEGO's Michael McNally on TODAY.

Here's how the awesomeness happened

Minted's donated holiday cards created 72,000 letters for veterans and sick kids in the #ShareKindness Experience at 30 Rock.

At 30 Rockefeller center my charity the @btwfoundation also offers a place to send kind letters to people. @taylorkinney111 and my mom sent letters filled with kind words to soldiers fighting overseas. #ShareKindness A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Dec 5, 2016 at 9:10am PST

YMCA pledged 64,698 acts of kindness from its locations around the country.

Social media fans used the #ShareKindness hashtag 36,402 times

LEGO built 25,000 acts of kindness.

Over 550,000 acts of kindness in under two weeks! We're almost at our goal of one million. Keep up the kindness! #ShareKindness pic.twitter.com/07VmMBCEy7 — Alex Ficquette (@alexontheplaza) December 8, 2016

Non-profits and charities who partnered with #ShareKindness helped drum up 47,325 acts (check them out here).

Employees of NBCUniversal used the volunteer portal to commit 1,579 acts.

The Kindness Facebook BOT gave out 235 pieces of kind advice to those who visited.

Fans on the TODAY Plaza waved 500 kindness signs.

Universal Parks Orlando received 534 entries to its #ShareKindness contest.

Visitors to the #ShareKindness Experience in 30 Rock, a space co-created by the Born This Way Foundation, committed 11,535 acts of kindness.

Nicholas Kiray / TODAY Your map to the #ShareKindness Experience at 30 Rock.

Nathan R Congleton Visitors at 30 Rock #ShareKindness by decorating a lunch bag.

Lunch subscription service MealPal gave out 32,900 free meals to celebrate #ShareKindness.

MealPals have given 50K meals to those in need! Reserve âDonate a Mealâ to help us donate 50k more. Taco bout #GivingTuesday! #ShareKindness — MealPal (@mealpal) November 29, 2016

The team at NBCUniversal's Sprout committed 1,000 kid-focused acts.

Comcast pledged 2,500 acts.

City of Kindness, a coalition of organizations, committed 54,470 acts.

NBC affiliates WTVJ, KSL and WESH made 92,500 donations.

NBC's Green Is Universal's efforts to #shareatree resulted in 25,000 acts.

We are sharing kindness and trees this season. Donate to a national forest by making your own tree here: https://t.co/9sgyQalDuM #ShareATree — Green is Universal (@GreenIsUni) November 28, 2016

Thank you for helping us end 2016 on a happy and helpful note!