Donnie Wahlberg left a $2,000 tip at Waffle House for the best reason

Donnie Wahlberg visited Charlotte, North Carolina this week and arrived in a very giving mood. So giving, as a matter of fact, that he left a $2,000 tip after a meal at a local Waffle House.

The "New Kids on the Block" star, who had just landed in Charlotte after a long day of filming "Blue Bloods," posted to his Facebook page early Thursday morning. He shared a selfie with the smiling Waffle House staff and a nice view of his shocking receipt.

He racked up a pretty big bill for the small breakfast joint: $82.60. But the real surprise: he left a $2,000 tip!

Wahlberg writes in his caption: "My mom waited tables, and my dad tended bars-- for years! So, when I walk into a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens! Thanks to the team at @wafflehouseofficial Charlotte, NC!" The photo has over 34,000 likes.

But this actually wasn't the first time he's given Waffle House employees the royal treatment. After stopping for a meal at the Waffle House in Edgewater, Maryland in June, he left the staff a $500 tip.

Back in Charlotte, Wahlberg also shared a Facebook live video from the waffle joint that proves his generosity didn't stop at the gratuity line.

He gifted a few Waffle House diners and staff members free tickets to his Thursday night Spectrum Center performance.

One employee, Jasmine, says she cannot wait to take her mom to the show. Wahlberg then says to Jasmine, "If you need more than 4 tickets just let me know... we'll get you 10 tickets, you let us know."

Wahlberg adds later in the live stream, "We're just gonna have to invite this whole Waffle House to the concert."

The joyful video now has over 195,000 views.

In May, "New Kids on the Block" released their latest EP titled "Thankful." All throughout his North Carolina tour stop, Wahlberg shared his thanks, his breakfast and his love!