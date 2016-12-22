share tweet pin email

Ben and Hannah Hinders didn't think they would pull off a surprise 10 months in the making until they finally saw the stunned looks on the faces of one family member after another.

The couple, who are from the East Coast but live in Kailua, Hawaii, gave their loved ones an early Christmas surprise last month when they showed up to family visits toting a new baby girl.

No one knew the little one was coming because they had kept Hannah's pregnancy a secret.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link After keeping pregnancy hush-hush, couple surprises family and friends with new baby Play Video - 0:46 After keeping pregnancy hush-hush, couple surprises family and friends with new baby Play Video - 0:46

"It was not easy,'' Ben Hinders, 27, told TODAY. "My wife was a champ of the whole process, that's for sure."

RELATED: Photographer captures mom's surprise when she delivers boy

Hannah, 27, gave birth to Ivy Elizabeth on Sept. 2. Two months later the couple traveled to see Ben's family in Virginia and Hannah's family in Florida.

They filmed the shocked reactions as one person after another met Ivy for the first time.

They hatched the idea after watching a video of a surprise adoption while on a road trip with some friends.

"My wife had the idea of, 'Wouldn't it be crazy if we had a kid and didn't tell anybody and then just showed up on their doorstep?''' Hinders said. "Everybody was like, 'You're insane.'''

After finding out Hannah was pregnant a day before their first wedding anniversary, the couple limited their social media posts to beautiful landscapes from Hawaii and shots of Hannah that didn't show her midsection.

They figured the surprise would be blown once someone visited them. But no one made the trip during Hanna's pregnancy.

RELATED: After 10-mile run, woman gives birth to surprise baby

"We had to be really stringent,'' Hinders said. "I have friends who love Snapchat, and I had to tell them, 'No Hannah in the Snapchat.' I was being the police, and Hannah was unbelievably self-controlled to not share it with anyone."

While the couple anticipated surprised reactions, they were also worried their parents and others might be upset about not being told beforehand.

"We had some anger come out after the fact, maybe a week or two later,'' Hinders said. "My wife was pretty nervous, but we just thought, it's pretty hard when you meet Ivy to not fall right in love. Nobody was mad for very long if they were mad."

Now they will always have the story (and video) of how the family first met Ivy.

"If she has a sibling, they're going to be so disappointed because we're definitely not doing this again," Hinders said with a laugh.

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.