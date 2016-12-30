Kindness abounded in many places in 2016. But good deeds were especially abundant in one Rockefeller Center storefront in New York City, where everyday folks churned out kind acts throughout the holiday season.
The #ShareKindness Experience, a real-life kindness factory, enabled visitors to take part in making the world a better place through generous actions such as writing letters to veterans or decorating lunch bags for kids in need.
Thousands of guests visited the Experience, a partnership between TODAY and Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation. By the end of December, the Experience helped the #ShareKindness campaign reach 1 million acts of kindness.
But just how is it possible to count kindnesses? Let's look at some numbers:
2 rad moms in a Kindness Conversation
The #ShareKindness Experience hosted two awesome moms — Lady Gaga's mother, Cynthia Germanotta, and Natalie Hawkins, mother of gymnastics gold medalist Gabby Douglas — who discussed a challenging topic with TODAY Parenting editor Rebecca Dube: How do you raise kind kids? Drawing from personal experience, they discussed surviving bullying and being brave in the face of adversity. Watch the talk here:
1 megawatt mayor
That would be Tom Tait, mayor of Anaheim, California, who came by the Experience to have a conversation about making kindness an action word. The key: Actively serving others without the expectation of anything in return. Catch up here:
25,788 visitors
People came through the doors in droves, aiming to #ShareKindness in ways big and small.
The kindest kids of 2016Play Video - 1:58
3,774 lunch bags
With markers and remarkably artistic flair, guests decorated paper bags that will be filled with nutritious school meals for children in need. The colorful sacks help reduce the stigma of receiving a free school lunch. Learn how to support Kids' Food Basket (the nonprofit behind the amazing cause) here.
3,405 handwritten cards
Thanks to the amazing generosity of Minted, beautiful cards went to children's hospitals and veterans to help make their holiday season a touch brighter. Celebs (like Taylor Kinney and Lady Gaga's mom, pictured) also got in on the (kind) fun.
The kindest moments of 2016Play Video - 2:28
$2,176.70 in coins
At the entrance to the Experience, visitors contributed small change that added up in a big way. Their donations benefit six charities across the country and around the world, including Charity Water and the Ali Forney Center.
Lady Gaga talks about rape and PTSD, encourages young people to Share KindnessPlay Video - 5:43
1,486 photos and GIFs
The #ShareKindness hashtag — built out of actual LEGO bricks — traveled from a photo booth to social feeds around the world through photos and GIFs captured in a custom photo booth.
The kindest animals of 2016Play Video - 1:49
2,180 Post-it messages
Kind notes on the famous sticky pages lined a wall for passersby to read.
#ShareKindness: TODAY's road to 1 million acts of kindnessPlay Video - 1:28
1 million acts, thanks to YOU!
From contributing comments to #ShareKindness stories on TODAY's Facebook to tweeting with the #ShareKindness hashtag, YOU helped end 2016 on a happy and helpful note. One million kind acts is nothing to sneeze at. How much we can get done in 2017 is up to you.