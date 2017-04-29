You've never seen 'Fixer Upper's' Chip Gaines looking like this before

share tweet pin email

There's no denying that "Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines have chemistry. In fact, their banter is part of what makes their hit HGTV renovation show so fun to watch. But – forgive us Chip – usually, it's gorgeous Joanna who is smoking up the screen and Chip who's cracking jokes and acting goofy. Not anymore.

Joanna recently posted a video to Instagram which reveals a whole new side to her hubby. It's slow motion, it's sexy and it'll change the way you watch HGTV.

I was a bit secretive capturing this so I'm sorry @chippergaines but you look good getting gas. 😂 #chipgonewild #hairrrrrrr A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Apr 28, 2017 at 7:27am PDT

Whoa. Those shades, that tight, white tee, not to mention the perfectly-timed gust of wind blowing back Chip's hair.

We love that Joanna still notices (and celebrates) when her husband has an especially sexy moment. Not bad for a couple who have been together since 2001 and have four children.

Despite both living in small Waco, Texas and attending Baylor University, these two didn't actually meet until after graduation. According to PopSugar, when Chip stopped into Joanna's father's automotive store he fell in love with Joanna on the spot. "Her dad made the mistake of putting a pic of the family behind the counter at his shop," he said. "I knew I'd marry her one day just by the picture on the wall."

The Gaines' talked to People magazine about that admittedly romantic, yet unconventional start to their relationship. Joanna said, "You [Chip] kinda stalked me a little bit. It's okay."

And even though these two seem to get along so well, they found working together was pretty challenging at first. "Early on when we started flipping homes together, we had our fair share of fights," Joanna recalled. "Once we started learning each other's strengths, we starting getting into the groove of things."

It's obvious that this couple genuinely enjoys being together and that's a spark you just can't fake. And we won't blame you if you want to start watching "Fixer Upper" with the sound off from now on.