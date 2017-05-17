Robert De Niro went to great lengths to portray Bernie Madoff in the new HBO film "The Wizard of Lies," even going so far as to shave his hairline. So it's no surprise that the design team had to step it up as well to make sure everything on set was perfect down to the last pillow.
Oscar-nominated production designer Laurence Bennett spoke with Architectural Digest about the surprising place they looked for inspiration — FBI evidence.
"The FBI photographs of the properties were actually a great source for decor and some specific objects," Bennett told the magazine. "Some of the rooms were still dressed when they photographed them."
In some cases, the designer was able to get replicas of specific items he had seen in the photos. "In Bernie's study at the penthouse, there was a stuffed leather bull — sort of a footstool slash piece of decoration," Bennet said. "He seemed to have a fascination with bulls. And we were able to get one exactly like it."
Perhaps it's a reference to the famous Wall Street "Charging Bull" sculpture, which now faces a "Fearless Girl" statue.
Robert De Niro, Michelle Pfeiffer on 'Wizard of Lies,' Bernard Madoff scandalPlay Video - 5:48
Robert De Niro, Michelle Pfeiffer on 'Wizard of Lies,' Bernard Madoff scandalPlay Video - 5:48
Given the large scale of Madoff's Ponzi scheme, one might expect that his Manhattan apartment and vacation homes, in the Hamptons and Palm Beach, would be decorated in the most opulent style. Turns out, that wasn't the case.
Bennet added small upgrades throughout the set to give it more character and texture. "Adjusting for the audience's expectations was important," the designer told the magazine. "It was a very mundane, impersonal style. What I tried to do was just give him a minor upgrade."
See the set in action when the film premieres on HBO Saturday, May 20.
-
Mary Altaffer / AP
Inside Madoff's homes
Bernard Madoff’s Manhattan penthouse, Long Island getaway and Florida estate are for sale in the hopes of raising tens of millions of dollars to help reimburse victims of his Ponzi scheme.
-
Inside Madoff's homesof
Penthouse view
Bernard Madoff's penthouse apartment on the Upper East Side in New York City. The U.S. Marshals Service plans to put the 4,000-square-foot duplex, a Palm Beach, Fla., estate, a yacht and two smaller boats up for sale in the hopes of raising tens of millions of dollars to help reimburse victims of Madoff's Ponzi scheme.AP / AP
-
Inside Madoff's homesof
Luxurious surroundings
The foyer and dining room of Madoff's penthouse apartment. Madoff estimated his Manhattan apartment was worth $7 million.AP / AP
-
Inside Madoff's homesof
Living in style
Chinese antiques, porcelain vases and towering wooden screens adorn the living room.AP / AP
-
Inside Madoff's homesof
Spacious dining
The dining room of Madoff's penthouse is as large as some one-bedroom apartments in New York City.AP / AP
-
Inside Madoff's homesof
Scene of the crime
Madoff's office in the New York apartment. The home office has a leather couch, paintings of sailboats and a sculpture of a bull, a favorite Madoff motif, on a coffee table. There's also the desk where authorities said they found 100 checks worth $173 million that Madoff was ready to send out to close relatives and friends after he realized he would be caught.AP / AP
-
Inside Madoff's homesof
Stainless steel countertops
The kitchen of Madoff's penthouse apartment has marble and stainless steel countertops and Baccarat crystal glasses in the cabinets.AP / AP
-
Inside Madoff's homesof
Crystal for sale
Baccarat crystal labeled for sale in the kitchen of Bernard Madoff's penthouse apartment on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.AP / AP
-
Inside Madoff's homesof
Breakfast nook
The kitchen of Bernard Madoff's penthouse apartment has an atrium breakfast nook.AP / AP
-
Inside Madoff's homesof
Master bedroom
A four-poster bed adorns the master bedroom of Bernard Madoff's penthouse apartment.AP / AP
-
Inside Madoff's homesof
Fallen from grace
A detail of a poster of a photo of Bernard Madoff signed by friends and relatives left behind in Madoff's penthouse apartment.AP / AP
-
Inside Madoff's homesof
Closet space
One of three walk-in closets in the apartment, where agents found more than 50 business suits and countless pairs of men's shoes.AP / AP
-
Inside Madoff's homesof
Spacious bathroom
One of the bathrooms in Bernard Madoff's penthouse apartment, with white marble floors, a bidet and a flat-screen television.AP / AP
-
Inside Madoff's homesof
Crammed closet
Boxes with personal belongings in a closet in Bernard Madoff's penthouse apartment.AP / AP
-
Inside Madoff's homesof
Ruth's office
Ruth Madoff's office in their penthouse apartment.AP / AP
-
Inside Madoff's homesof
'Bull'
Bernard Madoff's yacht, named "Bull," is a 55-foot 1969 Rybovich that has been completely refitted, from brand-new twin Man Diesel engines to all-new electronics.AP / AP
-
Inside Madoff's homesof
Bunk-style
Madoff's boat features three small state rooms with bunk beds, rather than a large state room with regular-size beds.AP / AP
-
Inside Madoff's homesof
On board
The small kitchen on Bernard Madoff's boat was updated in prepation for the auction.AP / AP
-
Inside Madoff's homesof
Bullish motif
Napkins and glassware bear the name of Bernard Madoff's boat, "Bull."AP / AP
-
Inside Madoff's homesof
Florida seclusion
A large banyan tree in the front yard of Bernard Madoff's Palm Beach, Fla., home. The house, which will be sold at auction, is tucked into a secluded, palm-lined lot with a stunning view to the west across the Intracoastal Waterway.AP / AP
-
Inside Madoff's homesof
On the auction block
Everything in Bernard Madoff's study in his Palm Beach, Fla., home is tagged for auction.AP / AP
-
Inside Madoff's homesof
Home away from home
The formal dining room at Bernard Madoff's Palm Beach, Fla., home.AP / AP
-
Inside Madoff's homesof
Master bedroom
The sitting area of Madoff's Palm Beach, Fla., master bedroom. The 8,700-square-foot house, built in 1973, has Mexican tile throughout, five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.AP / AP
-
Inside Madoff's homesof
Water view
A telescope points out towards the Florida Intercoastal waterway, where Madoff would have been able to see his boats at a 100-foot private dock overlooking a chevron-shaped pool with a Jacuzzi at one end.AP / AP
-
Inside Madoff's homesof
Palm Beach living
Large vegetation and a swimming pool sit behind Bernard Madoff's Palm Beach, Fla., home.AP / AP
-
Inside Madoff's homesof
Close to the sea
The 1.2-acre lot in Montauk, New York sits closer to the surf than larger neighboring homes on the southeastern tip of Long Island.AP / AP
-
Inside Madoff's homesof
Room with a view
This is a view of the living room of the house of Bernard Madoff in Montauk, New York. A staircase descends to the living room with vaulted ceilings, exposed beams and a stone fireplace.AP / AP
-
Inside Madoff's homesof
Dinner for eight
The dining table has a view of the ocean. At 3,014 square feet, the home is cottage-size by superrich standards.AP / AP
-
Inside Madoff's homesof
'Understated' design
The master bath, one of three bathrooms in the house, has a look right out of the 1980s.AP / AP
-
Inside Madoff's homesof
Decoy ducks
A set of antique duck decoys on a hallway table.AP / AP
-
Inside Madoff's homesof
In the bedroom
The second-floor entrance leads to this small master bedroom with a private terrace.AP / AP
-
Inside Madoff's homesof
Nautical-meets-folk-art
The Madoffs' interior decorating taste leaned toward nautical-meets-folk art.AP / AP
-
Inside Madoff's homesof
Faded furniture
Faded furniture, like this night table in one of the bedrooms, can be found throughout the home.AP / AP
-
Inside Madoff's homesof
Relaxing on the porch
Several sets of glass doors open onto the porch. The four-bedroom, three-bath beach house has been described as "simple, stylish and understated."AP / AP
-
Inside Madoff's homesof
Pool party
A small swimming pool overlooks the Atlantic Ocean. A private path winds to the beach through pine trees, rose bushes and dune grass.AP / AP
Alessandro Nivola on playing Bernie Madoff's son Mark in 'Wizard of Lies'Play Video - 3:51
Alessandro Nivola on playing Bernie Madoff's son Mark in 'Wizard of Lies'Play Video - 3:51
More video
Trailer for Michael Jackson biopic ‘Searching for Neverland’ released
Man sues his date for texting during ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2’
Emma Stone, Steve Carell in ‘Battle of the Sexes’: Get a first look at the trailer
Alicia Silverstone talks about her role in new ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ film
RELATED