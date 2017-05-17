share tweet pin email

Robert De Niro went to great lengths to portray Bernie Madoff in the new HBO film "The Wizard of Lies," even going so far as to shave his hairline. So it's no surprise that the design team had to step it up as well to make sure everything on set was perfect down to the last pillow.

Oscar-nominated production designer Laurence Bennett spoke with Architectural Digest about the surprising place they looked for inspiration — FBI evidence.

HBO Robert De Niro and Michelle Pfeiffer take on the roles of Bernie and Ruth Madoff in "The Wizard of Lies."

"The FBI photographs of the properties were actually a great source for decor and some specific objects," Bennett told the magazine. "Some of the rooms were still dressed when they photographed them."

Architectural Digest

In some cases, the designer was able to get replicas of specific items he had seen in the photos. "In Bernie's study at the penthouse, there was a stuffed leather bull — sort of a footstool slash piece of decoration," Bennet said. "He seemed to have a fascination with bulls. And we were able to get one exactly like it."

Perhaps it's a reference to the famous Wall Street "Charging Bull" sculpture, which now faces a "Fearless Girl" statue.

Given the large scale of Madoff's Ponzi scheme, one might expect that his Manhattan apartment and vacation homes, in the Hamptons and Palm Beach, would be decorated in the most opulent style. Turns out, that wasn't the case.

HBO The designer added subtle touches to elevate the design of the penthouse.

Bennet added small upgrades throughout the set to give it more character and texture. "Adjusting for the audience's expectations was important," the designer told the magazine. "It was a very mundane, impersonal style. What I tried to do was just give him a minor upgrade."

Architectural Digest Madoff (played by De Niro) sits with his sons after a Hamptons house party in one scene of the movie.

See the set in action when the film premieres on HBO Saturday, May 20.

Slideshow Photos Mary Altaffer / AP Inside Madoff's homes Bernard Madoff’s Manhattan penthouse, Long Island getaway and Florida estate are for sale in the hopes of raising tens of millions of dollars to help reimburse victims of his Ponzi scheme. Inside Madoff's homes of Penthouse view Bernard Madoff's penthouse apartment on the Upper East Side in New York City. The U.S. Marshals Service plans to put the 4,000-square-foot duplex, a Palm Beach, Fla., estate, a yacht and two smaller boats up for sale in the hopes of raising tens of millions of dollars to help reimburse victims of Madoff's Ponzi scheme. AP / AP

Inside Madoff's homes of Luxurious surroundings The foyer and dining room of Madoff's penthouse apartment. Madoff estimated his Manhattan apartment was worth $7 million. AP / AP

Inside Madoff's homes of Living in style Chinese antiques, porcelain vases and towering wooden screens adorn the living room. AP / AP

Inside Madoff's homes of Spacious dining The dining room of Madoff's penthouse is as large as some one-bedroom apartments in New York City. AP / AP

Inside Madoff's homes of Scene of the crime Madoff's office in the New York apartment. The home office has a leather couch, paintings of sailboats and a sculpture of a bull, a favorite Madoff motif, on a coffee table. There's also the desk where authorities said they found 100 checks worth $173 million that Madoff was ready to send out to close relatives and friends after he realized he would be caught. AP / AP

Inside Madoff's homes of Stainless steel countertops The kitchen of Madoff's penthouse apartment has marble and stainless steel countertops and Baccarat crystal glasses in the cabinets. AP / AP

Inside Madoff's homes of Crystal for sale Baccarat crystal labeled for sale in the kitchen of Bernard Madoff's penthouse apartment on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. AP / AP

Inside Madoff's homes of Breakfast nook The kitchen of Bernard Madoff's penthouse apartment has an atrium breakfast nook. AP / AP

Inside Madoff's homes of Master bedroom A four-poster bed adorns the master bedroom of Bernard Madoff's penthouse apartment. AP / AP

Inside Madoff's homes of Fallen from grace A detail of a poster of a photo of Bernard Madoff signed by friends and relatives left behind in Madoff's penthouse apartment. AP / AP

Inside Madoff's homes of Closet space One of three walk-in closets in the apartment, where agents found more than 50 business suits and countless pairs of men's shoes. AP / AP

Inside Madoff's homes of Spacious bathroom One of the bathrooms in Bernard Madoff's penthouse apartment, with white marble floors, a bidet and a flat-screen television. AP / AP

Inside Madoff's homes of Crammed closet Boxes with personal belongings in a closet in Bernard Madoff's penthouse apartment. AP / AP

Inside Madoff's homes of Ruth's office Ruth Madoff's office in their penthouse apartment. AP / AP

Inside Madoff's homes of 'Bull' Bernard Madoff's yacht, named "Bull," is a 55-foot 1969 Rybovich that has been completely refitted, from brand-new twin Man Diesel engines to all-new electronics. AP / AP

Inside Madoff's homes of Bunk-style Madoff's boat features three small state rooms with bunk beds, rather than a large state room with regular-size beds. AP / AP

Inside Madoff's homes of On board The small kitchen on Bernard Madoff's boat was updated in prepation for the auction. AP / AP

Inside Madoff's homes of Bullish motif Napkins and glassware bear the name of Bernard Madoff's boat, "Bull." AP / AP

Inside Madoff's homes of Florida seclusion A large banyan tree in the front yard of Bernard Madoff's Palm Beach, Fla., home. The house, which will be sold at auction, is tucked into a secluded, palm-lined lot with a stunning view to the west across the Intracoastal Waterway. AP / AP

Inside Madoff's homes of On the auction block Everything in Bernard Madoff's study in his Palm Beach, Fla., home is tagged for auction. AP / AP

Inside Madoff's homes of Home away from home The formal dining room at Bernard Madoff's Palm Beach, Fla., home. AP / AP

Inside Madoff's homes of Master bedroom The sitting area of Madoff's Palm Beach, Fla., master bedroom. The 8,700-square-foot house, built in 1973, has Mexican tile throughout, five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. AP / AP

Inside Madoff's homes of Water view A telescope points out towards the Florida Intercoastal waterway, where Madoff would have been able to see his boats at a 100-foot private dock overlooking a chevron-shaped pool with a Jacuzzi at one end. AP / AP

Inside Madoff's homes of Palm Beach living Large vegetation and a swimming pool sit behind Bernard Madoff's Palm Beach, Fla., home. AP / AP

Inside Madoff's homes of Close to the sea The 1.2-acre lot in Montauk, New York sits closer to the surf than larger neighboring homes on the southeastern tip of Long Island. AP / AP

Inside Madoff's homes of Room with a view This is a view of the living room of the house of Bernard Madoff in Montauk, New York. A staircase descends to the living room with vaulted ceilings, exposed beams and a stone fireplace. AP / AP

Inside Madoff's homes of Dinner for eight The dining table has a view of the ocean. At 3,014 square feet, the home is cottage-size by superrich standards. AP / AP

Inside Madoff's homes of 'Understated' design The master bath, one of three bathrooms in the house, has a look right out of the 1980s. AP / AP

Inside Madoff's homes of Decoy ducks A set of antique duck decoys on a hallway table. AP / AP

Inside Madoff's homes of In the bedroom The second-floor entrance leads to this small master bedroom with a private terrace. AP / AP

Inside Madoff's homes of Nautical-meets-folk-art The Madoffs' interior decorating taste leaned toward nautical-meets-folk art. AP / AP

Inside Madoff's homes of Faded furniture Faded furniture, like this night table in one of the bedrooms, can be found throughout the home. AP / AP

Inside Madoff's homes of Relaxing on the porch Several sets of glass doors open onto the porch. The four-bedroom, three-bath beach house has been described as "simple, stylish and understated." AP / AP

Inside Madoff's homes of Pool party A small swimming pool overlooks the Atlantic Ocean. A private path winds to the beach through pine trees, rose bushes and dune grass. AP / AP

