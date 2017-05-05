The 7 best places to buy planters for your home

share tweet pin email

Everyone knows that a touch of green(ery) can make a big difference in a room. But before you head home with a new fiddle leaf tree or fern, be mindful of the fact that your plant deserves a beautiful place to grow.

Whether you’re looking for handmade ceramic planters, copper urns or classic terra-cotta pots, we’ve rounded up the best sites to find an indoor or outdoor vessel.

Wayfair

With a little something for everyone, Wayfair really delivers when it comes to great pots and planters. From sleek and chic to rustic and stylized, you can find a great range of planters at equally great prices.

Pro tip: We like to check the review section before we buy, and find that customers often provide more information than the basic descriptions.

Pottery Pots Basic Round Pot Planter, $89, Wayfair

Wayfair

Bloomingville Ceramic Pot Planter, $94, Wayfair

Wayfair

Ceramic Pot Planter, $64, Wayfair

Wayfair

D&M Depot Brink Terra-Cotta Pot Planter, $44, Wayfair

Wayfair

Target

For versatile planters that have plenty of personality, try Target's eclectic selection. We're always pleased to find planters with perks like a removable wood base or integrated saucer.

Threshold Earthenware Wood Base Planter, $35, Target

Target

Modern by Dwell Magazine Blue Terra-Cotta Planter, $25, Target

Target

3R Studios Ceramic Fluted Flower Pot, $30, Target

Target

Smith and Hawken Round Concrete Planter, $30, Target

Target

West Elm

Sophisticated and design-driven, West Elm’s selection of planters is truly top notch. Their designs often come in a range of sizes, making them perfect for grouping together near a window. Keep an eye out for their fantastic collaborations, like this season’s partnership with New York City-based plant design and delivery shop, The Sill.

The Sill Planter + Plant – The August, $48, West Elm

West Elm

A Question of Eagles Carved Horizon Planters, $35, West Elm

West Elm

Speckled Texture Planter, $55, West Elm

West Elm

Mid-Century Turned Leg Tabletop Planters – Reactive Glaze, $19-39, West Elm

West Elm

Fern

A Cincinnati-based site intent on bridging design and nature, Fern boasts a range of elegant, neutral planters from some of our favorite designers. Those looking for a work of art to house their greenery should definitely check out this site, though we find the range is best for smaller plants.

Kati Von Lehman Crocheted Hanging Planter, $80, Fern

Fern

Light + Ladder Archromo Planter, $50, Fern

Fern

Modernica Case Study Desktop Cylinder with Wood Stand, $89, Fern

Fern

AQOE Ball Foot Planter, $48, Fern

Fern

Anthropologie

Painted planters and colorful pots are abundant at Anthropolgie. If you're looking for designs with plenty of charm and character, rather than something shiny and modern, this is a great place to start. We like buying small, medium and large sets of their smaller planters to create a visually interesting corner.

Pierre Color Contrast Pot, $68, Anthropologie

Anthropologie

Rossum Metallic Plant Stand, $48-98, Anthropologie

Anthropologie

Netara Planter, $14-68, Anthropologie

Anthropologie

Ridged Terra-Cotta Pot, $12-34, Anthropologie

Home Depot

For a country home or more traditional setting, Home Depot has a large selection of antique-looking urns and planters that are well priced. These are especially good options for oversized plants and trees.

Cast Stone Sharp Leaf Urn, $52, Home Depot

Home Depot

Dark Blue Ceramic Rivage Pot, 10 inches, $31, Home Depot

Home Depot

Home Decorators Collection Ella Square Black Resin Planter, $59, Home Depot

Home Depot

Margo Garden Products Round Terra-Cotta Cabral Clay Pot, $19, Home Depot

Home Depot

Terrain

Pretty pots and saucers that keep the focus on your plants are Terrain’s speciality. If you’re searching for simple vessels with a touch of character, it’s definitely worth checking out this outdoor-living mecca.

Ceramic Rose Pot, $8-38, Terrain

Terrain

Small Fiber Concrete Barrel Bowl, $78, Terrain

Terrain

Windowpane Weave Planter, $16-28, Terrain

Terrain

Double Band Earthenware Pot, $28-98, Terrain

Terrain

