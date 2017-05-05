The 7 best places to buy planters for your home

Everyone knows that a touch of green(ery) can make a big difference in a room. But before you head home with a new fiddle leaf tree or fern, be mindful of the fact that your plant deserves a beautiful place to grow.
Whether you’re looking for handmade ceramic planters, copper urns or classic terra-cotta pots, we’ve rounded up the best sites to find an indoor or outdoor vessel.
Wayfair
With a little something for everyone, Wayfair really delivers when it comes to great pots and planters. From sleek and chic to rustic and stylized, you can find a great range of planters at equally great prices.
Pro tip: We like to check the review section before we buy, and find that customers often provide more information than the basic descriptions.
Pottery Pots Basic Round Pot Planter, $89, Wayfair
Bloomingville Ceramic Pot Planter, $94, Wayfair
Ceramic Pot Planter, $64, Wayfair
D&M Depot Brink Terra-Cotta Pot Planter, $44, Wayfair
Plants and flowers could help women live longer, researchers sayPlay Video - 0:31
Plants and flowers could help women live longer, researchers sayPlay Video - 0:31
Target
For versatile planters that have plenty of personality, try Target's eclectic selection. We're always pleased to find planters with perks like a removable wood base or integrated saucer.
Threshold Earthenware Wood Base Planter, $35, Target
Modern by Dwell Magazine Blue Terra-Cotta Planter, $25, Target
3R Studios Ceramic Fluted Flower Pot, $30, Target
Smith and Hawken Round Concrete Planter, $30, Target
West Elm
Sophisticated and design-driven, West Elm’s selection of planters is truly top notch. Their designs often come in a range of sizes, making them perfect for grouping together near a window. Keep an eye out for their fantastic collaborations, like this season’s partnership with New York City-based plant design and delivery shop, The Sill.
The Sill Planter + Plant – The August, $48, West Elm
A Question of Eagles Carved Horizon Planters, $35, West Elm
Speckled Texture Planter, $55, West Elm
Mid-Century Turned Leg Tabletop Planters – Reactive Glaze, $19-39, West Elm
Fern
A Cincinnati-based site intent on bridging design and nature, Fern boasts a range of elegant, neutral planters from some of our favorite designers. Those looking for a work of art to house their greenery should definitely check out this site, though we find the range is best for smaller plants.
Kati Von Lehman Crocheted Hanging Planter, $80, Fern
Light + Ladder Archromo Planter, $50, Fern
Modernica Case Study Desktop Cylinder with Wood Stand, $89, Fern
AQOE Ball Foot Planter, $48, Fern
Perfect summer flowers and plants for your yardPlay Video - 4:01
Perfect summer flowers and plants for your yardPlay Video - 4:01
Anthropologie
Painted planters and colorful pots are abundant at Anthropolgie. If you're looking for designs with plenty of charm and character, rather than something shiny and modern, this is a great place to start. We like buying small, medium and large sets of their smaller planters to create a visually interesting corner.
Pierre Color Contrast Pot, $68, Anthropologie
Rossum Metallic Plant Stand, $48-98, Anthropologie
Netara Planter, $14-68, Anthropologie
Ridged Terra-Cotta Pot, $12-34, Anthropologie
Home Depot
For a country home or more traditional setting, Home Depot has a large selection of antique-looking urns and planters that are well priced. These are especially good options for oversized plants and trees.
Cast Stone Sharp Leaf Urn, $52, Home Depot
Dark Blue Ceramic Rivage Pot, 10 inches, $31, Home Depot
Home Decorators Collection Ella Square Black Resin Planter, $59, Home Depot
Margo Garden Products Round Terra-Cotta Cabral Clay Pot, $19, Home Depot
Terrain
Pretty pots and saucers that keep the focus on your plants are Terrain’s speciality. If you’re searching for simple vessels with a touch of character, it’s definitely worth checking out this outdoor-living mecca.
Ceramic Rose Pot, $8-38, Terrain
Small Fiber Concrete Barrel Bowl, $78, Terrain
Windowpane Weave Planter, $16-28, Terrain
Double Band Earthenware Pot, $28-98, Terrain
More Home videos
See the moms of TODAY gather in Kathie Lee Gifford’s garden
Garage door won’t quite close? Ask Lou Manfredini for home repair help
The best month of the year to buy a new home is…
Peek inside Tommy Hilfiger’s Florida mansion (it’s yours for $27.5 million)
RELATED:
The 15 easiest indoor house plants that won't die on you
Shower plants are a thing — here's why you should consider them in your bathroom