When he wasn’t crashing weddings, actor Vince Vaughn was crashing in this contemporary Hollywood Hills home he's owned since 2014. Now, the 2,890 square-foot place is on the market for $2.695 million.

Previously belonging to actress and model Kate Bosworth, the three bedroom, three bath home is the epitome of Hollywood cool. With tons of natural sunlight and bright white walls, it’s a light and airy retreat.

The house features an open floor plan, seamlessly connecting the dining area with the living room.

In the chef’s kitchen, you’ll find clean white cabinets and countertops, professional appliances and huge windows that overlook the gorgeous backyard patio.

Upstairs in the master retreat, there’s a cozy sitting area, two large walk-in closets and access to a balcony. There’s also a spa-like bath with a double Carrara marble vanity and a jetted tub that’s just begging to be sunk into.

But if you’re feeling in the mood for a cooler water experience, head out back to the lap pool for a dip or swim. And outside features another living area where you can enjoy the canyon views while snuggling up on the outdoor furniture.

