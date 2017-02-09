See inside the new house 'This is Us' star Mandy Moore is about to call home

share tweet pin email

Mandy Moore, the celebrated star of NBC’s hot new series “This Is Us,” just found a new home in Pasadena, California.

Sean Gordon

Sean Gordon

RELATED: Mandy Moore just sold her Mediterranean-style LA home — peek inside!

Well, not really new. It’s a mid-century modern home built in 1950 by well-known architect Harold Zook.

Sean Gordon

Sean Gordon

Like any self-respecting mid-century modern, this 3,551-square-foot home invites the outdoors in. The walls of windows, in this case, welcome in a sumptuous garden and panoramic mountain vistas.

Sean Gordon

Sean Gordon

RELATED: Take a tour! Sandra Bullock's renting out her stunning home

Moore sold her home in Los Feliz last year and paid $2.56 million for this flat-roofed architectural gem, which was listed with Alphonso Lascano and Bjorn Farrugia of Hilton & Hyland.

Sean Gordon

Sean Gordon

Set on a single level with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, the home includes an office that can easily be converted into a fourth bedroom.

Sean Gordon

Sean Gordon

The open floor plan includes formal living and dining rooms that are separated by a fireplace with a stunning copper hood. The large kitchen boasts two islands and a breakfast nook with garden views.

Sean Gordon

RELATED: See inside! Jillian Michaels' Malibu home is in tip-top shape — and it's for sale

The home’s master retreat features a spa-like bathroom, a walk-in closet and private access to the backyard, where multiple patios offer outdoor relaxation with a view.

Sean Gordon

Sean Gordon

Hat tip to The Los Angeles Times for finding the story.

Photos by Sean Gordon.

Related: