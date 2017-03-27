See what this 400-square-foot trailer looks like after a major makeover

A few summers back, interior designer Bridget McMullin found herself itching for more time on the Jersey Shore, where she had spent several summers prior with her family.
“I was so bored on the weekends; I was sitting around twiddling my thumbs,” she says. Renting a house in the area for the season would have run her about $2,000 to $2,500 per week, so she got creative.
Always intrigued by a seasonal trailer campground that sat right between the bay and the coast in Strathmere, New Jersey, she decided to stake her claim.
She hitched her design skills to a used 1998 28-foot Wilderness trailer, spending $5,000 to buy it and keeping to a budget of under $5,000 to renovate it. While she has to rent her spot, she doesn’t have expenses like property taxes or pricey flood insurance.
“When I told my parents about my idea, they looked at me like I had 10 heads,” McMullin says. However, she convinced her cousin to get a trailer and join her that first summer, and they plan to hold court in the campground for years to come.
For the first few months, McMullin spent most of her beach days toiling away, renovating her trailer. A water-hookup mishap caused a flood on the first day, so removing the soaked carpet was the first task. Next on the list was painting all of the oak to lighten things up.
Photos by McMullin Foto
After: “I just wanted it to feel kitschy, bright and over-the-top,” she says. The result is a lively small space that serves as a true getaway. Including the porch, the square footage is about 400 square feet. “It’s spacious by Manhattan apartment standards,” McMullin notes.
She removed the cabinet doors over the bed and painted what remained an electric cobalt blue, punching up the room even more with the hottest pink she could find. She didn’t like the sofa, but she solved that problem by simple keeping it folded out as a bed at all times, covered in an Ikea duvet. When she and her friends and family gather here after a night out, everyone loves to hang out on it.
McMullin’s dachshund, Watson, inspired her to buy the so-bad-it’s-good thrift store painting for $21. “I actually saw it and didn’t buy it because I was so stuck on the idea of keeping to a budget, but then I realized my mistake and had to drive an hour to go back and get it,” she says.
A glimpse of the bedroom shows another clever touch. She loved the blue Ikea fabric you see on the duvet cover but it had been discontinued; all she could find were a few drapery panels. Her mother sewed them into a duvet cover for her.
McMullin ripped out the soggy carpets and replaced them with vinyl flooring that looks like hardwood. Every inch of storage counts; baskets underneath the bed hold kitchen overflow and other items.
The old kitchen was dark and cramped.
After: “Painting all of the oak light gray made the most dramatic difference in here,” McMullin says. She used a self-leveling paint that dried in an hour and required only two coats, without primer.
To open up the space, McMullin removed one of the banquettes. She covered the remaining one in a needlepoint cover she’d been holding on to for 10 years, knowing she’d find the perfect use for it someday. The backsplash is penny cork tile covered in polyurethane. She replaced the existing hardware with polished nickel versions and added a valance, and her work in the kitchen was done.
A lack of options in ready-made futon covers drove the design on the porch. “Pretty much everything was hunter green or wine; I knew the zebra would serve as my neutral,” McMullen says. The fact that these lively drapery panels were on sale at Ikea made that choice easy for her. Next came the black and white striped skirt under the mirror, sewn by her mother. The skirt conceals a beer refrigerator, her tools and bins for her guests’ belongings.
The existing porch pad flooring is cracked clay that gets slick when wet, and was causing constant sandiness inside the house. “I needed something that I could just sweep the sand off [of],” she says. She bought $200 worth of lumber, painted it in the trailer’s new signature cobalt blue and bolted it over the existing tiles. Each season she has a gentleman take down the porch for her, and she disassembles the floor in about an hour.
RELATED: View more porches
“A lot of my clients want their vacation homes to look completely different from their full-time homes, and that’s how I felt too,” McMullin says. The hands-on experience taught her to take risks. It also enticed those family members who originally looked at her like she had 10 heads: Now her cousin, her parents and other friends all join her in their own trailers just a few yards from the beach.
-
Steve Niedorf
Take a tour of tiny homes across the country
Obsessed with tiny homes? We are, too. See inside some of our favorites from across the country.
-
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
If Joanna Gaines designed a tiny home, this 290-square-foot home from Handcrafted Movement would be it.Handcrafted movement
-
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
The home features a cozy electric fireplace, a farmhouse-style sink and an Edison Bulb chandelier that gives it a chic but homey vibe.Handcrafted movement
-
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
Home sweet home.Handcrafted movement
-
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
LED lighting brightens up the bathroom which features a five-foot long freestanding tub with rain shower-head.Handcrafted movement
-
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
Upstairs in the loft bedroom, a storage shelf, baskets and hanging rod make space for clothes and other items.Handcrafted movement
-
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
This 400-square-foot charmer is a slice of heaven.Stephanie Butchin/Broken Glass Images Real Estate Photography
-
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
"It's very open, very airy and very much a sanctuary," the owner said. "You can live there year-round and feel like you're cuddled in the space."Stephanie Butchin/Broken Glass Images Real Estate Photography
-
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
With vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors, the home offers a spacious living room that flows past an eat-in bar to the kitchen, all with stylishly exposed beams and large skylights.Stephanie Butchin/Broken Glass Images Real Estate Photography
-
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
The bedroom offers a double closet, a ceiling fan for staying cool in the summer and a door to the backyard.Stephanie Butchin/Broken Glass Images Real Estate Photography
-
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
When designer and architect Christi Azevedo came across a place with a former French laundry for sale in San Francisco, she had the perfect idea for the 88-square-foot boiler room: to transform it into a full-service guest apartment.Cesar Rubio
-
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
“The entire place was a wreck, but there were loads of details remaining,” she said. The space, which she lovingly calls the “Brick House,” was given an efficient and modern upgrade.Cesar Rubio
-
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
It now hosts a new IKEA kitchen, complete with a stainless steel countertop and custom upper doors of sanded acrylic.Cesar Rubio
-
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
The bed loft, complete with a queen mattress and plenty of storage, is located by way of a glass landing.Cesar Rubio
-
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
A 42-inch bath features a wall-mount toilet, a custom stainless steel medicine cabinet, small sink and floor drain shower.Cesar Rubio
-
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
It may be tiny, but the new 160-square-foot home feels much bigger thanks to its long panoramic windows that draw the outdoors in.Steve Niedorf / Courtesy of Escape Vista
-
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
The living space is small but efficient. There’s a double-sized daybed (queen-bed optional), extensive storage and LED lighting.Steve Niedorf / Courtesy of Escape Vista
-
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
Maple cabinetry fills the kitchen, along with a stainless sink, small dining/work table, undercounter refrigerator/freezer and solid butcher block tops. Vacation in the mountains, anyone?Steve Niedorf / Courtesy of Escape Vista