'Trading Spaces' is officially coming back to TLC

Way before "Fixer Upper" and "Flip or Flop" came into our lives, we were watching neighbors decorate each other's homes thanks to the TLC show "Trading Spaces."

And now, it’s come full circle. TLC has just announced that it’s bringing the hit show back. During the network’s upfronts, Nancy Daniels, president and general manager of TLC, shared the exciting news.

“We are thrilled to expand in [the home and property] space, and what better way to do that than to bring back "Trading Spaces," the series that put property on the map,” she said, according to a press release.

The original show aired from 2000 to 2008 and features two sets of neighbors redecorating a room in each other's home. Paired with a professional designer and carpenter, they get to work on a complete redesigned room with a budget of $1,000. The owners don't have a say in the new look and aren't allowed to see it until it's ready. No word yet on whether former host Paige Davis or hunky carpenter Ty Pennington will be involved in the reboot — but we can dream.

Besides fun banter and creative (albeit sometimes wacky) decor ideas, viewers also loved seeing the reactions after the final reveal. Granted, sometimes the reactions were negative, but that’s what made the show so addicting. And it will be hitting your TV screen once again in 2018.