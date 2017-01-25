share tweet pin email

The team at Handcrafted Movement, a building group specializing in tiny homes in Portland, Oregon, has created a dwelling so beautiful and luxurious you might not even realize its footprint is a mere 290-square-feet.

The home, which sits on a trailer that's 26 feet by 8.5 feet, has an aesthetic similar to that of a rustic farmhouse. We like to think that if Joanna Gaines designed a teeny farmhouse, this would be it.

While the mobility aspect is amazing, the interior is what it's really all about. The home features a cozy electric fireplace, a farmhouse-style sink and an Edison Bulb chandelier that gives it a chic but homey vibe.

Copper, aged bronze and brass hardware are used to stylish effect throughout the space. In the kitchen, you can prepare a home-cooked meal on the solid oak butcher block countertops and bar area, along with the full-size range. There’s also a large capacity two-door energy efficient refrigerator on site.

The team used reclaimed oak wood both on the floors and in accents throughout the interior. The rich dark color goes well with the blue hue when paired with the crisp and contrasting white on the walls.

LED lighting brightens up the bathroom which features a five-foot long freestanding tub with rain shower-head.. There’s also a 32-inch wide bath cabinet with two large pullout drawers for storage, and an energy efficient bath toilet.

Upstairs in the loft bedroom, a storage shelf, baskets and hanging rod make space for clothes and other items.

This gorgeous farmhouse tiny home is currently for sale for $72K and includes all the staged items (mattress, decor, window shades, TV, etc.) except for the couch. See more pics and find out about Handcrafted Movement’s other projects at handcraftedmovement.com.