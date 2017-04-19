Home

Taylor Swift's gorgeous NYC townhouse is for sale — see inside!

No “Bad Blood” here: This Greenwich Village townhouse — widely reported to be Taylor Swift’s temporary home while she was renovating her posh Tribeca pad — just hit the market for $24.5 million.

Courtesy of The Corcoran Group
This Greenwich Village townhouse is on a picture-perfect street.

Talk about “Wildest Dreams:” The five-bedroom, six-bath home is on a tiny, tree-lined street not far from where Jennifer Aniston, Robert De Niro and Hilary Swank have lived in recent years.

Courtesy of The Corcoran Group
The floor-to-ceiling windows are a unique feature of this New York City townhouse.
Courtesy of The Corcoran Group
We certainly wouldn't mind eating dinner here!

The former carriage house, built in 1912, boasts a private indoor pool, three original fireplaces and a Murano glass chandelier.

Courtesy of The Corcoran Group
The living room is cozy yet sophisticated.
Courtesy of The Corcoran Group
We love the subway tiles in the kitchen.

The dining room is lined in antique brick imported from Paris, while the floor-to-ceiling leaded glass windows let in plenty of light.

Courtesy of The Corcoran Group
This is just one of the five bedrooms in the home.

A freestanding soaking tub in the master bath awaits for shaking off the stresses of a busy day.

Courtesy of The Corcoran Group
Talk about relaxing!
Courtesy of The Corcoran Group
Natural colors and textures make the bathroom feel luxurious.

A rooftop terrace boasts a hot tub and separate outdoor kitchen, along with a view of Manhattan.

Courtesy of The Corcoran Group
This bedroom even has outdoor space, a rarity in New York City!
Courtesy of The Corcoran Group
Each of the bedrooms have their own personality.

Swift was rumored to have paid $40,000 a month to rent the place from Soho House executive David Aldea, who bought the 5,500-square-foot home for a little more than $5 million in 2005.

Courtesy of The Corcoran Group
The home even has an indoor pool!

Deborah Grubman of Corcoran Group holds the listing.

Photos by The Corcoran Group.

