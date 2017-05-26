Get ready for summer fun with these wet and wacky gadgets

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer and three months of endless outdoor fun.
Whether it's a backyard barbecue with friends or a lazy day at the beach, TODAY Style Squad member and founder of TheLVGuide.com, Lilliana Vazquez, is sharing her favorite wet and wacky gadgets. From waterproof cameras that will let you have memories from all your adventures for years to come to funky pool floats, she's got you covered.
Underwater camera, inflatable water wheel: Wet (and wacky) gadgetsPlay Video - 3:45
GoPro Hero5 Black, $399, Amazon
Capture all of your adventures and create videos to last a lifetime with this GoPro that's said to be the easiest to use.
Nikon Coolpix W100 PPoint & Shoot Camera, $157, Adorama
If you're looking for a waterproof, digital camera that you can literally take everywhere (even 33 feet underwater), this is your answer.
Underwater Disposable Camera, $18, Urban Outfitters
Love having some fun with a disposable camera? Not only is this one cute, but it's also safe to bring in the water. It's perfect for kids and teens.
Satechi Waterproof IPX8 Ipad Mini Case, $15, Amazon
Bring your IPad mini everywhere and anywhere with this case that protects it from rain, dirt, snow, mud and more.
Rainbow Inflatable Sprinkler, $149, Pottery Barn Kids
Talk about fun in the sun! Kids will have a ball running through this sprinkler.
Hydro Twist Pipeline Sprinkler, $12, Target
This sprinkler creates a whole course of water fun in your yard.
Super Soaking Water Blaster, $15, Oriental Trading
This super soaking blaster is guaranteed outdoor fun. Be prepared to get wet!
Franklin Sports Aquaticz Skeball, $25, Target
Bring this arcade game favorite to the swimming pool this summer. Kids and adults will love playing with this.
Inflatable Cactoss, $25, Sunny Life
Ring toss, anyone? This inflatable cactoss can go in the pool, on the grass or even on your head.
Greenco Kids Colorful Inflatable Water Wheel Roller Float, $31, Walmart
This certainly isn't your ordinary pool float. Kids will have a blast rolling around in this hamaster-like wheel.
