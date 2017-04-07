share tweet pin email

Whether your shopping for baby or itching to book a last-minute trip somewhere warm, you’ll find a variety of can’t-miss shopping deals at some of your favorite retailers this month.

April is the perfect time to stock up on office decor and rain gear, but it's also a great time to shop if you're starting some home renovations. Below are all the best deals of the month.

Baby gear

Shutterstock

Baby gear can get expensive, but April is the perfect time to stock up on everything from nursery furniture to strollers.

Pottery Barn Kids is offering $200 off all nursery seating for the entire month, while other retailers like Serena & Lily and Beaba are offering up to 40 percent off baby and toddler essentials throughout the month. You can also save up to $400 on the Priam 2-in-1 Seat Stroller from Cybex while supplies last. Medela is also offering a free accessory starter set with every purchase of a Sonata breast pump through the end of the month.

Modern Tufted Rocker, $699 and up, Pottery Barn Kids

Pottery Barn Kids

Convertible Rocker, $399 and up, Pottery Barn Kids

Pottery Barn Kids

Swaddle and Cuddly Companion, $25, Aden + Anais

Aden + Anais

Essential Toddler Feeding Kit, $33, Beaba

Beaba

BounceRoo, $70, 4moms

4moms

Cruz Stroller, $500 and up, UPPAbaby

UPPAbaby

Annabel Duvet Cover, $148 and up, Serena & Lily

Serena & Lily

Pronto Signature Changing Station, $30, SkipHop

SkipHop

Doudoune Baby Bunting, $95, 7 A.M. Enfant

7 A.M. Enfant

Travel deals

Shutterstock

In the mood to get out of town? April is a great time to save big on last-minute trips to a variety of destinations close to home or abroad. If you’re not feeling spontaneous, save money by booking your summer getaway now and spend the next couple of months daydreaming about your upcoming vacation.

Trivago is offering up to 50 percent off select beach vacations in Florida in popular places like Daytona Beach, Naples, Miami and Sanibel Island. You can also get 50 percent off select mountain trips out West in Steamboat, Vail and Park City. To reap those savings, you’ll need to book your trip this month and travel this month.

From April 3 - 30, Hotels.com is offering up to 40 percent off select hotels in cities like Boston, Dallas, Las Vegas, Denver, Los Angeles, New Orleans, San Francisco, Phoenix, London and Barcelona. To get the deal, you’ll have to travel between May 22 and Sept. 4.

Now's also a great time to get deals on cruises. Expedia is offering up to $1000 of on-board credit per stateroom when you book select Alaskan or European cruises. You must travel between June 1 and Dec. 31. Viking River Cruises is also offering two for the price of one cruise fares plus free international airfare on select cruises in Europe. For this deal you can book the cruise in 2017 or 2018.

Beauty deals

Shutterstock

Beauty products don’t go on sale very often, but this April, select retailers and brands are offering discounts on head-to-toe beauty must-haves. Kopari Beauty is offering a 30 percent discount on their coconut skincare products through April 10 and this weekend at Bloomingdale's you can get a Pure Color Envy Blush Pallate or Re-Nutriv skin care trio with any Estee Lauder purchase over $75. And from April 11 through April 12, Macy's is giving away a Clinique gift set with every purchase over $28. All month long, you can also receive a buy three, get three free discount on any items from The Body Shop. Avon is also offering 40 percent off their Skin So Soft Bath Oil until June.

Coconut Power Couple, $48, Kopari

Kopari

Skin So Soft Bath Oil, $20, Avon

Avon

Car accessorsies

Shutterstock

Cars need upkeep and this month, you can score good deals on tires, mechanical must-haves and cleaning supplies. All month long, Turtle Wax products are up to 30 percent off on Amazon and Goodyear Tires is offering an $80 rebate on select sets of tires. You can also save big on Kobalt mechanics tools at Lowe's early in the month with savings of up to 25 percent off through April 18.

Home improvement

Shutterstock

It's spring cleaning time, which means you’ll likely be in the mood to finally tackle those lingering home improvement projects. Luckily, everything from paint to garden tools and vacuums are deeply discounted this month.

Save up to $150 off select Husqvarna riding lawn mowers and Dyson vacuums and 20 percent off all Kobalt garden tools and wheelbarrows at Lowe's through April 10.

Sherwin-Williams is offering up to 40 percent off select paints, stains and supplies from April 21 - 24 and you can also get 25 percent off custom-order wallpaper during their national sale.

From now through April 8 you can also save 40 percent off select Stanley tools and $50 off select lawnmowers at True Value.

Dyson Cinetic Upright Vacuum, $299, Lowe's

Lowe's

Rain gear

Shutterstock

April showers bring May flowers — and savings on rain boots, trenches and rain jackets! Modell's is offering 50 percent off waterproof hiking boots through April 7. Macy's has savings of up to $70 on select raincoats and trench coats during their sale from April 11 - 12. Lord & Taylor and Old Navy are also offering discounts up to 40 percent off select raincoats and trench coats throughout the month.

Mens Waterproof Boot, $30, Modell's

Modell's

Office furniture

Shutterstock

You might already be looking ahead to summertime vibes, but now's the perfect time to buy an office chair or a new desk. Pottery Barn is offering up to $190 off select office furniture though April 11 and Pier 1 Imports has discounts of up to 15 percent off select office storage and furniture from April 17 through May.

AllModern.com also has a sale starting April 7 with discounts of up to 65 percent on desks chairs and bookcases.

Whitney Cabinet, $449, Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn

Tall Folding Shelf, $180, Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 Imports

Spa Week

Shutterstock

Spa Week takes place April 17 through April 23. You can book specified treatments online and at participating spas nationwide for just $50. The Red Door Spa is offering a 50-minute massage (originally $140) for only $50. The spa at Yoga Yoga is also offering a massage with gemstones and aromatherapy and Eau Spa at Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa you can enjoy a gold mask and Dermaflash facial treatment for $50.