If your philosophy is, “Home is where the horror is,” then this four-bedroom in Orrington, Maine is perfect for you.

It’s the house that inspired Stephen King’s super scary "Pet Sematary," and it’s currently on the market for $255,000.

Zillow

According to King’s website, he was renting the home in 1979 when he came up with the idea for the novel that was later adapted to film.

The home “bordered a major truck route which frequently claimed the lives of dogs and cats,” the site explains. “In the woods behind his house, local children had created an informal pet cemetery.” After his daughter’s cat was killed by a passing truck, he buried it in the pet cemetery and three days later came up with the spooky idea for the now-famous book.

Zillow

Built 113 years ago, the historic charmer sits on three acres of land and features two levels with wood floors, two fireplaces and new paint.

The country kitchen, which could use a bit of an update, has a butler’s pantry, white cabinets and a wood stove.

Zillow

Many of the rooms, including the formal dining and living areas, are sun-drenched thanks to their wall of windows.

Zillow

Upstairs — via the classic staircase — you’ll find a master bedroom with an en-suite bath. There’s also an enormous second floor bonus room above the garage with a separate entry that could be converted into a small apartment or work space.

Zillow

The huge backyard could be set up for a garden, playground, etc. Although you might not want to lay your pets to rest back there, you know, just out of precaution.

Zillow

See more pictures of the home at Zillow.