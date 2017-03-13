share tweet pin email

Welcome to spring cleaning season! It's that glorious time of year when you finally get to throw open your windows to let in the bright spring light and notice the layer of dust and grime that has built up in your home all winter. But don’t panic! We’re here to help tackle that cleaning to-do list.

We know you don’t want to spend those first nice spring days inside with a scrub brush, so we’re officially giving you permission to spread out the cleaning chores, and we think dedicating just a few hours once a week is the way to go. Simply deep clean one room at a time, and in a month, your whole house will be refreshed and spring ready.

Last week you whipped that bathroom into shape (and we bet you enjoyed that bath every day since). Now it’s time to turn your bedroom into a clean and relaxing place to be. You’ll be crawling into clean sheets and nodding off in a spotless room by tonight. Let’s get started!

Here's what you'll need:

A powerful vacuum cleaner with attachments

Microfiber cloths or clean rags

Warm water and mild soap

Glass cleaner (or make your own by combining a 1:1 ratio of water and white vinegar in a spray bottle)

Disinfecting spray

A new cotton mop (the kind with the soft loops) or a clean long-handled duster

Baking soda

1. Start a load of laundry

Strip the bed of sheets, pillowcases, comforter and mattress cover. Get your laundry started so it can be working while you’re doing the rest of the bedroom cleaning. Wash the linens and mattress pad like usual and then wash your comforter and pillows.

Down and down-alternative blankets can usually be machine washed in cool water and dried in the dryer. Just remember to set the temperature to low and add a clean tennis ball to the dryer to plump up the down while it tumbles. Stop the cycle every 20-30 minutes to break up any clumps with your hands and let it run until you’re sure it’s completely dry.

2. Wash walls and windows

Dusting isn't just for side tables and dressers. It can also coat walls, ceiling fan blades, crown molding and window sills.

Use a new cotton mop to reach high and dust walls and corners, or use the extension on the vacuum to suck up those cobwebs that are up high.

Vacuum your heating and air conditioning vents to clear them of dust.

If you have a ceiling fan, slip an old pillowcase over each blade to trap falling dust while you wipe the surface with a damp cloth.

Use a microfiber cloth and warm, soapy water to wipe the window sills and tracks and use glass cleaner to polish the windows.

If you have an overhead light fixture with removable globes, wash them in the sink and set to dry. Otherwise, dust well.

Clean light switches and doorknobs with a cloth and disinfectant spray.

3. Clean surfaces and storage

Use a clean damp cloth to dust all surfaces, furniture, door frames and lamps.

Remember, when dusting, you want to start with the highest surfaces and work down so you prevent knocking dust onto items you’ve already cleaned.

Using your vacuum’s crevice tool, vacuum the folds of your bare mattress until it’s really clean . Then flip it over to help it wear evenly over time. If you have a pillow top, try rotating head to foot instead.

Either take down your curtains and wash or dry clean them according to care instructions, or use your vacuum’s hose attachment to thoroughly dust them.

Remove clothes from the closet and bureau. Vacuum the closet well. Use the crevice tool again to clean all corners and with a damp cloth wipe down the shelves.

Wipe the inside and outside of the bureau drawers, and dust the top. Neatly return clothes to their places.

4. Clean floors

Use a microfiber cloth and warm soapy water to wipe down the baseboards.

Use the vacuum extension to clean under the bed. Remove any area rugs and vacuum or just give them an old-fashioned, stress-busting beating outside.

If you have hardwood floors, vacuum and mop the floor.

To freshen up carpets, sprinkle it with some baking soda and let it sit for a few minutes. Then, vacuum the rug twice — once in each direction — to deep clean into the pile of your carpet.

Extra credit