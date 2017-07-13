Sheryl Crow recently sold her Manhattan apartment — see inside!

Every day is a winding road when it comes to the celebrity real estate market, and Sheryl Crow is one of the latest to take a turn. The singer recently sold her New York City loft apartment for $2.27 million, a Trulia spokesperson confirmed to TODAY Home.
The 2,000 square-foot apartment is located in Manhattan’s NoHo neighborhood, a hip and desirable area in the city surrounded by good restaurants and easy transportation options. The home features two bedrooms and one bath, and radiates all the cool vibes you’d expect from the musician.
Thanks to the wall of windows in the living room, there’s plenty of natural sunlight streaming in. And while it’s bright and airy, exposed brick walls give it the coziest of feelings.
In the kitchen, you’ll find modern stainless steel appliances alongside an old-fashioned oven and natural wood cabinets. Open shelving and a large island make the space seem a bit more lived-in.
The bathroom features a stunning vintage clawfoot tub that is just screaming to be soaked in. Hey, if it makes you happy, right?
The bedrooms are of moderate size and both are flanked by large closets.
A mix of industrial, modern and vintage decor seems to work well in the space considering there are elements of each throughout. The building, which was first built in 1900, is a seven-story co-op that features seven units.
Crow currently lives in Nashville where she’s busy working on new music and raising her sons Wyatt and Levi.
See more of her former NYC property here.