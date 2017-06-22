Move over, man caves! Women are escaping to 'she sheds'

share tweet pin email

Men have their man caves, and now women are getting their own special spot: she sheds.

The idea, which has been gaining steam across Pinterest as the weather warms up, is that women transform backyard sheds into a hideaway where they can escape the daily grind. And for several women, the escape is making a major difference.

Sandra Foster created a She Shed in New York’s Catskills mountains. She uses the shed, which has a sofa, books and even a loft with a bed, to escape the pressure and stress of work, and to get space from her husband when it’s needed.

Todd Foster Sandra Foster outside of her she shed.

“I did it to save my marriage and recharge my life,” Foster told TODAY Home.

Considering developing your own She Shed? Victoria Smith, San Francisco-based blogger behind the interior design blog "SF Girl By The Bay," offered her tips on how to make it happen:

1. Give it a fresh coat

Smith suggests painting the entire space — whether it’s a shed or any other derelict outbuilding — a bright white shade, floors included. This, she says, can “give it a breath of fresh life!”

2. Bring the outside in

Let your shed feel like an extension of the outside space that surrounds it for an airy, tranquil vibe. Smith says, “Adding a feminine floral print will bring the garden inside, and create more depth to the she shed.” Plus, she suggests adding some live plants within the space.

3. Get comfortable

You want your she shed to be a place where you can feel relaxed and pampered. To that end, furnish it with pieces that feel cozy and serene. “Placing a daybed, topped with lots of comfy pillows will bring the comfort, and make it a space you actually want to spend your time,” Smith says.

4. Decorate your way

Whatever your aesthetic, run wild with it — after all, it’s your own space to define any way you wish! Smith suggests you might complete your look with “lots of layered rugs and sitting poufs, a small vintage desk and a comfy chair to work from.”

5. Don’t forget the outside

Smith suggests hanging window boxes, for instance, with flowers and vines. She adds, “Hang some globe lights around the exterior for an inviting look!”

