See this home go from dated to dazzling after a serious makeover

When designer Patricia Lockwood purchased this floating A-frame home in Oregon from her aunt and uncle, she had no clue what she was getting into, but she “just liked to make things look pretty.”

The home, built in 1965, felt dated, and the great room’s floor plan was in need of a major overhaul. By relocating the kitchen and reconfiguring the room’s layout to take full advantage of the water views, Lockwood created an inviting space with a coastal-chic vibe.

Making the houseboat’s first-floor great room brighter and more contemporary was the top priority for Lockwood. All of the interior walls were given a fresh coat of white paint. “I love how the white walls frame the views of the water,” Lockwood says. “I wanted the interior to be stylish and casual, but the views had to be the superstar.”

Before: While Lockwood isn’t an enthusiastic cook, she says that the previous corner kitchen was especially uninviting and didn’t take advantage of the great natural light near the water. “I believe the kitchen is the heart of any home, and the previous kitchen didn’t even have a pulse,” she says.

After: With the kitchen relocated against the former fireplace wall, it now takes advantage of the natural light coming through the sliding glass doors and the windows above. The area where the kitchen used to be located is now a small dining area. “Getting rid of the fireplace was a sacrifice I was more than willing to make,” Lockwood says. “The new open-concept kitchen is a much better use of space.”

Since all of the walls and cabinets are white, Lockwood felt that bringing in some color through the appliances would add more interest than stainless steel appliances. A red Smeg refrigerator and a black gas range pop against the white walls. The accordion above the refrigerator is a family heirloom that used to be played by Lockwood’s father at family gatherings and holidays.

The space under the stairs is where the great room’s television was once located. “The whole orientation of the old layout didn’t make much sense to me,” Lockwood says. “If you were watching TV or cooking in the kitchen, the beautiful views were always behind you.” The space under the stairs now features a beverage center with two side-by-side built-in wine refrigerators.

Before: The old living area had carpeted floors and dark wood-paneled walls. “The space felt like a cabin in the woods,” Lockwood says. “I wanted something more cheerful and coastal-feeling.”

After: The old carpeting has been replaced with black floor tiles that are ideal for wet feet coming in from the river. The wood-paneled walls have been painted white. Lockwood custom-designed a media cabinet on the back side of the kitchen island. The media cabinet is built out of the same butcher block that tops the kitchen counter. “With the new dining area, it wasn’t necessary to have an island with stools,” Lockwood says. “This layout is more functional and makes the space feel more contemporary.”

The living area includes two vintage midcentury armchairs that have been reupholstered, plus a leather sofa and an ottoman that doubles as a coffee table. “I won a gift certificate to JCPenney at a taping of the Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Lockwood says. “The sofa and ottoman are what I bought with it.” Two nautical mirrors and a painting referencing the home’s Sauvie Island location add a coastal touch.

Photos by Patricia Lockwood.