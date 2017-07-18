Mandy Moore just launched a new home decor line and we want it all

share tweet pin email

Calling all "This is Us" fans!

One of our favorite prime-time television stars, Mandy Moore, is adding a new skill to her resumé: home-decor designer.

The 33-year-old actress recently teamed up with Shutterfly to create and curate a line of home decor items. Moore recently moved into a new home in California, so perhaps the decorating bug caught on as she put personal touches on her new digs.

Miki Duisterhof / Shutterfly

The collection itself is filled with accessories and trinkets that you can add anywhere in your home, from the living room to the bedroom, to put your own stylish twist on any space.

Take a look at some of TODAY Home's favorites:

Mandy Moore Collection Geode Canvas Print, Starts at $54, Shutterfly

Shutterfly

We love the earthy, neutral tones of this geode print canvas. Put it up in your living room for an instant Zen feel.

Mandy Moore Collection Modern Chevron Pillow, Starts at $21, Shutterfly

Shutterfly

A chevron print is the easiest way to add a bit of cool to any room.

"I’ll spice up a solid couch with striped pillows or decorate a wall with antique boat prints to add my own personal style to rooms throughout the house," Moore told Shutterfly.

Mandy Moore Collection Neutral Terrazo Serving Tray, Starts at $24, Shutterfly

Shutterfly

This tray will instantly jazz up any coffee table. Add candles and mementos for an extra personalized touch. Moore loves the idea of featuring knickknacks from her travels around the house to remind her of favorite trips.

Mandy Moore Collection Geo Plush Fleece Blanket, starts at $41, Shutterfly

Shutterfly

"Give your space added depth and interest by playing with patterns and textures. If you’re not comfortable incorporating loud colors, try adding a muted patterned rug or a textured throw to your favorite room," Moore suggested.

Make Your Own Statement Glass Coaster, $15, Shutterfly

Shutterfly

These customized coasters are cute enough to keep on your coffee table all of the time — and they also make a nice housewarming or hostess gift.

We'll happily add a touch of Mandy Moore to our homes!