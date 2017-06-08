See inside this tiny home made in an old shipping container

share tweet pin email

With only 320 square feet of living space, this Carolina Beach house isn’t like others on the street. Set back on a peaceful wooded lot just three blocks from the beach, the tiny home is stirring a lot of buzz. But, it’s not just the size everyone is talking about.

Harry Taylor

Two years ago, builders turned an average shipping container into this recycled, blue residence. Why? Because the owner wanted a home with less impact on the environment.

Cape Fear Real Estate Directory

Listing agent Diana Jewell refers to it as “a modern, minimalist tiny beach home” or, more simply, a “cool surf shack.”

Cape Fear Real Estate Directory

Currently on the market with Century 21 for $250,000, the home features one bedroom, one bathroom and decks off the living room and kitchen.

Cape Fear Real Estate Directory

The shipping container isn’t the house’s only recycled characteristic. The home is also furnished with mahogany wood floors that were salvaged and refinished.

Cape Fear Real Estate Directory

“Paperstone (recycled paper) countertops were used in the bathroom and kitchen,” Jewell explains, meaning this tiny home makes an even smaller environmental footprint than you might expect.

Cape Fear Real Estate Directory

Although the space is well, mini, a large effort went into creating a comfortable and spacious interior.

Cape Fear Real Estate Directory

“Neutral finishings make it appear to look larger and brighter,” Jewell says, and huge glass doors and windows were thoughtfully placed around the home.

Cape Fear Real Estate Directory

“Also, bump-outs were built in the living room and bathroom to maximize those spaces,” she adds.

Cape Fear Real Estate Directory

This tiny container home shows that you don’t need much to live with style.

Cape Fear Real Estate Directory

“It has all the features and amenities necessary to live comfortably,” Jewell says.

Top photo by Harry Taylor.

Photos by Cape Fear Real Estate Directory.