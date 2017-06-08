See inside this tiny home made in an old shipping container

With only 320 square feet of living space, this Carolina Beach house isn’t like others on the street. Set back on a peaceful wooded lot just three blocks from the beach, the tiny home is stirring a lot of buzz. But, it’s not just the size everyone is talking about.
Two years ago, builders turned an average shipping container into this recycled, blue residence. Why? Because the owner wanted a home with less impact on the environment.
Listing agent Diana Jewell refers to it as “a modern, minimalist tiny beach home” or, more simply, a “cool surf shack.”
Currently on the market with Century 21 for $250,000, the home features one bedroom, one bathroom and decks off the living room and kitchen.
The shipping container isn’t the house’s only recycled characteristic. The home is also furnished with mahogany wood floors that were salvaged and refinished.
“Paperstone (recycled paper) countertops were used in the bathroom and kitchen,” Jewell explains, meaning this tiny home makes an even smaller environmental footprint than you might expect.
Although the space is well, mini, a large effort went into creating a comfortable and spacious interior.
“Neutral finishings make it appear to look larger and brighter,” Jewell says, and huge glass doors and windows were thoughtfully placed around the home.
“Also, bump-outs were built in the living room and bathroom to maximize those spaces,” she adds.
This tiny container home shows that you don’t need much to live with style.
“It has all the features and amenities necessary to live comfortably,” Jewell says.
Top photo by Harry Taylor.
Photos by Cape Fear Real Estate Directory.
Steve Niedorf
Take a tour of tiny homes across the country
Obsessed with tiny homes? We are, too. See inside some of our favorites from across the country.
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
If Joanna Gaines designed a tiny home, this 290-square-foot home from Handcrafted Movement would be it.Handcrafted movement
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
The home features a cozy electric fireplace, a farmhouse-style sink and an Edison Bulb chandelier that gives it a chic but homey vibe.Handcrafted movement
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
Home sweet home.Handcrafted movement
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
LED lighting brightens up the bathroom which features a five-foot long freestanding tub with rain shower-head.Handcrafted movement
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
Upstairs in the loft bedroom, a storage shelf, baskets and hanging rod make space for clothes and other items.Handcrafted movement
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
This 400-square-foot charmer is a slice of heaven.Stephanie Butchin/Broken Glass Images Real Estate Photography
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
"It's very open, very airy and very much a sanctuary," the owner said. "You can live there year-round and feel like you're cuddled in the space."Stephanie Butchin/Broken Glass Images Real Estate Photography
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
With vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors, the home offers a spacious living room that flows past an eat-in bar to the kitchen, all with stylishly exposed beams and large skylights.Stephanie Butchin/Broken Glass Images Real Estate Photography
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
The bedroom offers a double closet, a ceiling fan for staying cool in the summer and a door to the backyard.Stephanie Butchin/Broken Glass Images Real Estate Photography
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
When designer and architect Christi Azevedo came across a place with a former French laundry for sale in San Francisco, she had the perfect idea for the 88-square-foot boiler room: to transform it into a full-service guest apartment.Cesar Rubio
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
“The entire place was a wreck, but there were loads of details remaining,” she said. The space, which she lovingly calls the “Brick House,” was given an efficient and modern upgrade.Cesar Rubio
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
It now hosts a new IKEA kitchen, complete with a stainless steel countertop and custom upper doors of sanded acrylic.Cesar Rubio
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
The bed loft, complete with a queen mattress and plenty of storage, is located by way of a glass landing.Cesar Rubio
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
A 42-inch bath features a wall-mount toilet, a custom stainless steel medicine cabinet, small sink and floor drain shower.Cesar Rubio
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
It may be tiny, but the new 160-square-foot home feels much bigger thanks to its long panoramic windows that draw the outdoors in.Steve Niedorf / Courtesy of Escape Vista
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
The living space is small but efficient. There’s a double-sized daybed (queen-bed optional), extensive storage and LED lighting.Steve Niedorf / Courtesy of Escape Vista
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
Maple cabinetry fills the kitchen, along with a stainless sink, small dining/work table, undercounter refrigerator/freezer and solid butcher block tops. Vacation in the mountains, anyone?Steve Niedorf / Courtesy of Escape Vista