See inside this tiny home made in an old shipping container

With only 320 square feet of living space, this Carolina Beach house isn’t like others on the street. Set back on a peaceful wooded lot just three blocks from the beach, the tiny home is stirring a lot of buzz. But, it’s not just the size everyone is talking about.

Two years ago, builders turned an average shipping container into this recycled, blue residence. Why? Because the owner wanted a home with less impact on the environment.

Listing agent Diana Jewell refers to it as “a modern, minimalist tiny beach home” or, more simply, a “cool surf shack.”

Currently on the market with Century 21 for $250,000, the home features one bedroom, one bathroom and decks off the living room and kitchen.

The shipping container isn’t the house’s only recycled characteristic. The home is also furnished with mahogany wood floors that were salvaged and refinished.

“Paperstone (recycled paper) countertops were used in the bathroom and kitchen,” Jewell explains, meaning this tiny home makes an even smaller environmental footprint than you might expect.

Although the space is well, mini, a large effort went into creating a comfortable and spacious interior.

“Neutral finishings make it appear to look larger and brighter,” Jewell says, and huge glass doors and windows were thoughtfully placed around the home.

“Also, bump-outs were built in the living room and bathroom to maximize those spaces,” she adds.

This tiny container home shows that you don’t need much to live with style.

“It has all the features and amenities necessary to live comfortably,” Jewell says.

Top photo by Harry Taylor.

Photos by Cape Fear Real Estate Directory.

